Ambrx, Inc.
NEWS
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
AbbVie’s $10.1 billion takeover of ImmunoGen paces the cancer sector in early 2024, as ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals remain hot.
Mergers and acquisitions are trending upward as Novo Nordisk, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson kick off the year with big deals. AI and other scientific advances will likely be the focus of M&As yet to come.
An anti-CD70 antibody drug conjugate developed by Ambrx, Inc. has been administered to the first patient in a Phase I study in China. It marks the first ADC in active development that targets CD70.
The executive shuffle continues across the biopharma industry as companies shore up leadership needs with these Movers & Shakers.
Kate Hermans has taken over the reins of Ambrx as interim CEO following the abrupt departure of Feng Tian.
Biotech companies are dominating Nasdaq’s IPO scheduled this week. Here’s who is making their big public debut.
The COVID-19 battle dominates the news, but it doesn’t constitute all the news. Here’s what several Southern California Biotech Beach companies are doing that you might have missed.
