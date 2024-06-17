SUBSCRIBE
Ambrx, Inc.

Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
3 min read
Roxanne Nelson
Deals
7 Billion-Dollar Oncology M&As from Q1
AbbVie’s $10.1 billion takeover of ImmunoGen paces the cancer sector in early 2024, as ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals remain hot.
April 9, 2024
4 min read
Neil Versel
Deals
Opinion: 2024 Will Be a Buyers’ Market in Biopharma. It Already Is.
Mergers and acquisitions are trending upward as Novo Nordisk, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson kick off the year with big deals. AI and other scientific advances will likely be the focus of M&As yet to come.
February 20, 2024
5 min read
Michael J. Lerner
Business
Amidst Restructuring, Ambrx Doses First Patient with Anti-CD70 ADC
An anti-CD70 antibody drug conjugate developed by Ambrx, Inc. has been administered to the first patient in a Phase I study in China. It marks the first ADC in active development that targets CD70.
November 10, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Movers & Shakers: Ambrx, ADC Therapeutics, ImmunoGen and More get New C-Suites
The executive shuffle continues across the biopharma industry as companies shore up leadership needs with these Movers & Shakers.
November 3, 2022
6 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Ambrx Announces Abrupt Leadership Change as Longtime Executive Tian Replaced
Kate Hermans has taken over the reins of Ambrx as interim CEO following the abrupt departure of Feng Tian.
August 17, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Push to Public Continues as Biotech Dominates the IPO List This Week
Biotech companies are dominating Nasdaq’s IPO scheduled this week. Here’s who is making their big public debut.
June 17, 2021
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Biotech Beach
Beyond COVID-19: Biotech Beach Companies Reinvigorate Small Molecules, Cannabinoids and More
The COVID-19 battle dominates the news, but it doesn’t constitute all the news. Here’s what several Southern California Biotech Beach companies are doing that you might have missed.
April 15, 2020
4 min read
Gail Dutton
With New Owners, Ambrx, Inc. Aims To Challenge Genentech
November 3, 2016
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Ambrx Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Johnson & Johnson
March 6, 2024
4 min read
Deals
Ambrx Announces Sale to Johnson & Johnson
January 8, 2024
9 min read
Biotech Beach
Ambrx to be Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI)
December 14, 2023
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Ambrx to Host KOL Event Discussing ARX517 Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2023
September 26, 2023
7 min read
Deals
Ambrx Announces Closing of $75 Million Market Priced Registered Offering
June 28, 2023
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Ambrx to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Meetings - May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
3 min read
Business
Ambrx Appoints Stephen Glover as Chairman of its Board of Directors
May 18, 2023
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Ambrx to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences and RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conferences
May 11, 2023
3 min read
Business
Ambrx Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Andrew Aromando as Chief Operating Officer
May 4, 2023
4 min read
Business
ACE-Breast-02 Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Ambrx’s ARX788 for the Treatment of HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Achieves Positive Results
March 1, 2023
5 min read
