Talaris Therapeutics

NEWS
Talaris Therapeutics merged with Tourmaline Bio in October 2023.
Talaris Staff, Company Courtesy
Deals
Tourmaline Bio, Talaris Therapeutics Announce Reverse Merger in Stock Deal
Under the merger announced Thursday, Tourmaline shareholders will own nearly 80% of the new company, which will retain its name and continue to focus on developing its anti-IL 6 antibody.
June 22, 2023
2 min read
Connor Lynch
Talaris Staff, Company Courtesy
Drug Development
Talaris Cuts One Third of Workforce, Shifts Focus
Talaris Therapeutics is cutting one-third of its workforce and dropping two clinical trials studying its lead candidate.
February 16, 2023
1 min read
Rosemary Scott
Drug Development
Talaris Cleared to Continue Kidney Transplant Trial after Patient Death
After the Data Monitoring Committee reviewed the case based on protocol modifications implemented earlier this year, it was determined that enrollment in the trial and dosing may continue.
October 20, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Medical workers doing analysis in laboratory during corona virus outbreak- Science and healthcare concept
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: COVID-19, AAN, ACC
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, in part because of presentations coming out of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) meeting. Here’s a look.
April 8, 2022
12 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
Omicron Mutates Again as Companies Race to Develop Therapeutics, Vaccines
Global health officials are monitoring COVID-19 cases with an eye to identifying the emergence of new, potentially more deadly or more infectious variants. Read on for more details.
April 7, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Talaris Staff, Company Courtesy
Drug Development
Talaris is Rapidly Expanding as it Speeds Toward a First BLA
As the late-stage trials continue to progress, Talaris is rapidly ramping up its resources and investments.
November 29, 2021
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: November 1-5
The first week of November was marked by numerous clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
November 5, 2021
13 min read
Mark Terry
Bio NC
Clinical Catch-Up: October 25-29
Yet another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
October 29, 2021
12 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
May Was a Busy Month with Seven Biotech IPOs
There were seven initial public offerings (IPOs) for biotech companies in the month of May. Here’s a look.
June 1, 2021
4 min read
Mark Terry
Deals
Talaris Therapeutics and Tourmaline Bio Announce Merger Agreement
June 22, 2023
15 min read
BioMidwest
Talaris Therapeutics Announces Plans to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Implements Restructuring Plan
February 16, 2023
5 min read
Genetown
Talaris Therapeutics to Participate at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
November 22, 2022
1 min read
Business
Talaris Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update
November 10, 2022
8 min read
Genetown
Talaris Therapeutics Presents Data on Mechanisms of FCR001 Activity to Induce Immune Tolerance
November 7, 2022
4 min read
Drug Development
Talaris Therapeutics Provides Update on FREEDOM-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial
October 20, 2022
6 min read
Genetown
Talaris Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting
October 17, 2022
4 min read
Genetown
Talaris Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
October 4, 2022
1 min read
Drug Development
Talaris Therapeutics Presents Additional Phase 2 Data and Analyses at American Transplant Congress 2022
June 7, 2022
8 min read
Drug Development
Talaris Therapeutics Announces Conference Call to Highlight Presentations at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) and Provide a Data Update from its Phase 3 FREEDOM-1 Study
June 1, 2022
1 min read
