Talaris Therapeutics
NEWS
Talaris Therapeutics merged with Tourmaline Bio in October 2023.
Under the merger announced Thursday, Tourmaline shareholders will own nearly 80% of the new company, which will retain its name and continue to focus on developing its anti-IL 6 antibody.
Talaris Therapeutics is cutting one-third of its workforce and dropping two clinical trials studying its lead candidate.
After the Data Monitoring Committee reviewed the case based on protocol modifications implemented earlier this year, it was determined that enrollment in the trial and dosing may continue.
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, in part because of presentations coming out of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) meeting. Here’s a look.
Global health officials are monitoring COVID-19 cases with an eye to identifying the emergence of new, potentially more deadly or more infectious variants. Read on for more details.
As the late-stage trials continue to progress, Talaris is rapidly ramping up its resources and investments.
The first week of November was marked by numerous clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
Yet another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
There were seven initial public offerings (IPOs) for biotech companies in the month of May. Here’s a look.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS