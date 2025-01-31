Tissue Dissociation Market Size to Hit USD 890 Million by 2034

The tissue dissociation market, valued at USD 315 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 890 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.94% from 2025 to 2034. The global tissue dissociation market is witnessing significant growth, driven by recent trends in biotechnology, personalized medicine, and regenerative therapies.

The increasing adoption of tissue dissociation technologies is largely attributed to advancements in drug development, cell-based therapies, and immuno-oncology. With a growing emphasis on precision medicine and the need for high-quality cell preparation in research and clinical applications, demand for efficient tissue dissociation solutions is on the rise. Additionally, innovations in tissue dissociation enzymes and tools are contributing to the market's rapid expansion.

