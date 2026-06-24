Phio Pharmaceuticals Reaches Key Milestone in Advancing Lead Candidate PH-762

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer, today announced that the manufacture of the first commercial-scale cGMP batch of PH-762 drug substance has commenced at Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc.Phio entered into a comprehensive drug substance services agreement with Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc. in June 2025. Under the agreement to date, Avecia has successfully concluded a series of important preliminary activities that involve analytical and process development, method validation, cGMP manufacturing, and testing services for Phio's lead clinical development compound, PH-762.This commercial-scale production of PH-762 drug substance is an important step in progressing Phio's intratumoral program as it moves into its next phase of development. The Company has recently completed its Phase 1b dose-escalation study of PH-762 in the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas."We appreciate our partnership with Nitto Denko Avecia, an organization recognized for its quality and expertise in oligonucleotide chemistry and sequencing," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "The production of our first commercial scale cGMP batch of PH-762 drug substance underscores meaningful progress toward the next stage of development of our lead clinical compound."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYLcompounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYLcompound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The recently completed Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the neoadjuvant treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit