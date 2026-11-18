Fennec Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
Funding initiatives this week saw money flow into cancer, rare liver diseases, respiratory depression, chemotherapy-related toxicities and a cutting-edge machine learning platform.
The FDA has two PDUFA dates on its calendar this week, with two extra days slotted for an advisory committee meeting to evaluate drug applications from three companies.
Fennec is looking for a second chance to approve PEDMARK, its pediatric chemotherapy-induced hearing loss prevention drug, as it resubmits its NDA for the agent to the U.S. FDA.
Although August is a busy month on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s calendar for PDUFA dates, this week’s dates were almost all approved ahead of schedule. Here’s a look.
When considering options in the biotech sector, experts often look more into the major companies providing massive amounts of resources to new candidates.
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