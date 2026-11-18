Cellectis
NEWS
Cellectis’ business transformation could cost around 160 global employees their jobs. The company has stopped enrollment in its two CAR T programs as it focuses on trials of its in vivo candidates.
Cell and gene therapy company Cellectis announced Monday it has completed a $140 million investment from AstraZeneca that extends the biotech’s cash runway into 2026.
The investment in the French biotech is one of many the pharma giant has made this year to advance cell and gene therapy development. Cellectis shares skyrocketed over 180% in premarket trading Wednesday.
Shares of Cellectis Therapeutics were up nearly 10% in premarket trading after the company forged a deal with Cytovia Therapeutics to develop immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells.
The U.S. FDA has lifted a clinical hold on Cellectis’ Phase I MELANI-01 trial evaluating multiple myeloma candidate UCARTCS1 just months after working with the French biopharmaceutical company to adjust its trial protocol to enhance patient safety.
Everybody seems to be back to work after the U.S. 4th of July holiday. Here’s a look at last week’s clinical trial updates.
Cellectis, based in Paris and New York, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on its MELANI-01 trial.
In the first quarter of 2019, more than 30 life science companies* announced expansions, new locations, increased funding, new trial and product launches and various other news pointing to a growing industry.
While this type of personalized therapy is revolutionizing cancer treatment and healthcare, it has some formidable limitations.
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