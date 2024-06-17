Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
New therapeutics for Major Depressive Disorder could change the treatment landscape and give patients more options.
89bio presented positive data for pegozafermin in SHTG, Tonix enrolled its first patient with Long COVID for TNX-102, Belite enrolled patients with STGD1 and more clinical trial news.
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a mid-stage study for major depressive disorder, which followed the June disclosure of a Phase II study for a cocaine intoxication therapy.
Regeneron has broken ground on a $1.8 billion expansion of its Tarrytown, NY facilities that will add at least 1,000 new full-time jobs.
Soleno announced promising results of its diazoxide choline extended-release tablets in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome at ENDO 2022.
Bavarian Nordic announced the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.
Therapeutic Solutions International is targeting long COVID with a new stem cell therapy, as Tonix and Pfizer explore their own treatment options.
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, with a range of studies for COVID-19, various cancers, fungal infections and other indications.
