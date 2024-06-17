Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
Treatment Approach to Depression Sees Paradigm Shift
New therapeutics for Major Depressive Disorder could change the treatment landscape and give patients more options.
April 13, 2023
6 min read
Lisa Munger
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 89bio, Tonix, Arcutis and More
89bio presented positive data for pegozafermin in SHTG, Tonix enrolled its first patient with Long COVID for TNX-102, Belite enrolled patients with STGD1 and more clinical trial news.
August 28, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
Are Companies Scrapping COVID Therapies for Monkeypox?
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
July 26, 2022
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Tonix Anticipates Launch of Key Depression, Cocaine Intoxication Trials
Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a mid-stage study for major depressive disorder, which followed the June disclosure of a Phase II study for a cocaine intoxication therapy.
July 11, 2022
2 min read
Jazmine Colatriano M.S.
Job Trends
Regeneron Breaks Ground on $1.8B NY Expansion Project
Regeneron has broken ground on a $1.8 billion expansion of its Tarrytown, NY facilities that will add at least 1,000 new full-time jobs.
June 23, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Soleno Soars on Positive Prader-Willi Syndrome Data
Soleno announced promising results of its diazoxide choline extended-release tablets in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome at ENDO 2022.
June 14, 2022
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
US Orders 500K Doses of Bavarian Nordic Monkeypox Vaccine
Bavarian Nordic announced the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.
June 10, 2022
2 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Stem Cell Therapy: The Latest Contender in Pharma’s Fight Against Long COVID
Therapeutic Solutions International is targeting long COVID with a new stem cell therapy, as Tonix and Pfizer explore their own treatment options.
May 2, 2022
3 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: COVID-19 Updates from Sinovac, Moderna, Arcturus, Novavax and More
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, with a range of studies for COVID-19, various cancers, fungal infections and other indications.
April 22, 2022
6 min read
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in Microorganisms of Technology that Expands Company’s Capabilities in Generating Potential Therapeutic Fully Human Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2 and Other Pathogens
August 6, 2024
10 min read
Press Releases
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Potential Positive Impact of the U.S. National Academies (NASEM) New Definition of Long COVID on the Size of the Fibromyalgia Market for Tonmya™
July 31, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at the IASP 2024 World Congress on Pain
July 30, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for Tonmya™ for Fibromyalgia
July 25, 2024
7 min read
Press Releases
Beyond “One Bug, One Drug” - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Secures Up To $34 Million In Funding From The U.S. Department Of Defense To Develop a Broad-Spectrum Antiviral
July 24, 2024
6 min read
Press Releases
Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Set to File an NDA for Tonmya for the Management of Fibromyalgia, is Planning Expected Launch in 2H 2025
July 17, 2024
5 min read
Business
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering
July 9, 2024
5 min read
Pharm Country
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presented New Data on Tonmya™ Suggesting Activity for Improvement in Fibromyalgia-Associated Depression Severity in an Oral Presentation at ASCP Annual Meeting
June 3, 2024
7 min read
Pharm Country
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Poster Presentations of TNX-102 SL (Sublingual Cyclobenzaprine HCl) at the ASCP Annual Meeting
May 30, 2024
7 min read
Pharm Country
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Oral Presentations and One Poster Presentation Involving TNX-1500 (Fc-modified humanized anti-CD40L mAb) at the American Transplant Congress 2024
May 29, 2024
5 min read
