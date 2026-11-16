SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Perrigo Company

515 Eastern Avenue Allegan Michigan 49010 US
Visit website
NEWS
Pictured: Pharmacist giving over-the-counter birth control pills
Birth Control Market Evolves as OTC Opill Hits US Stores
Thousands of retail outlets are now receiving shipments of the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the U.S., but effects on the overall contraception market are unclear.
April 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Illustration of money exchanging hands/i
Business
Week in Review: Licensing Deals, M&A, EU Regulators on a Tear, Latest in IRA Battle
This week: Cancer license deals from J&J and BeiGene, a potential $7B acquisition by Roche and confirmed $1.9B Lilly buy, EU fine for Illumina, and more legal challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act
July 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Birth control pills/Shutterstock
FDA
Perrigo’s Opill Gets FDA Approval as First OTC Oral Contraceptive in US
The regulator on Thursday approved Opill, the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription. Perrigo shares rose 6% in response to the news.
July 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Front of FDA headquarters/Grandbrothers/
FDA
FDA Advisory Panel Strongly Backs Perrigo’s OTC Birth Control Pill
The joint committee of external experts voted unanimously in favor of Perrigo, finding that the benefits of allowing non-prescription use of the birth control tablet Opill outweigh its risks.
May 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
Recipharm supports FDA approval of Perrigo’s AB-rated generic product
Recipharm, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation, is pleased to note the FDA’s approval of Perrigo’s AB-rated generic of ProAir HFA.
March 13, 2020
 · 
2 min read
lawsuit form with filler and book
BioForest
Report Shows Life Science Companies Continue to Be a Favorite Target of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuits
Despite a decline over the past year of class-action lawsuits, life science companies remain a popular target for securities fraud litigation.
February 7, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Court Rules AbbVie and Besins Healthcare Must Pay $448 Million in AndroGel Antitrust Case
U.S. District Judge in Philadelphia came down on the side of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in an anti-trust lawsuit filed in 2014 against AbbVie and its partner Besins Healthcare. They are ordered to pay $448 million.
July 1, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
FDA Rejects Perrigo’s Generic Version of Teva’s ProAir Inhaler
Shares of Perrigo have yet to rebound following the company’s weekend announcement that it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue a Complete Response Letter for its generic version of Teva’s ProAir asthma inhaler.
May 15, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Suitors Line Up for Merck KGaA’s $4.7B Consumer Health Biz
Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada.
December 15, 2017
 · 
1 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Perrigo Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
November 16, 2026
 · 
36 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo Announces Leadership Transition
June 9, 2026
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
May 6, 2026
 · 
35 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
February 26, 2026
 · 
71 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
November 5, 2025
 · 
66 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
August 6, 2025
 · 
63 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
August 2, 2024
 · 
59 min read
Press Releases
Perrigo to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 2, 2024
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Perrigo to Attend Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference
May 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Perrigo Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results From Continuing Operations; Launches Investment & Efficiency Program
February 27, 2024
 · 
63 min read