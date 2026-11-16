Perrigo Company
NEWS
Thousands of retail outlets are now receiving shipments of the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the U.S., but effects on the overall contraception market are unclear.
This week: Cancer license deals from J&J and BeiGene, a potential $7B acquisition by Roche and confirmed $1.9B Lilly buy, EU fine for Illumina, and more legal challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act
The regulator on Thursday approved Opill, the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription. Perrigo shares rose 6% in response to the news.
The joint committee of external experts voted unanimously in favor of Perrigo, finding that the benefits of allowing non-prescription use of the birth control tablet Opill outweigh its risks.
Recipharm, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation, is pleased to note the FDA’s approval of Perrigo’s AB-rated generic of ProAir HFA.
Report Shows Life Science Companies Continue to Be a Favorite Target of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuits
Despite a decline over the past year of class-action lawsuits, life science companies remain a popular target for securities fraud litigation.
U.S. District Judge in Philadelphia came down on the side of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in an anti-trust lawsuit filed in 2014 against AbbVie and its partner Besins Healthcare. They are ordered to pay $448 million.
Shares of Perrigo have yet to rebound following the company’s weekend announcement that it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue a Complete Response Letter for its generic version of Teva’s ProAir asthma inhaler.
Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada.
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