SureClinical
NEWS
SureClinical, a global provider of innovative cloud solutions for the health sciences market announced its new cloud-based regulatory document management solution for clinical investigator sites, SureISF.
SureCTMS™ delivers the first clinical trial management system with an easy-to-use, mobile-first design for web, Apple and Android devices. Includes integrated document management, Adobe Digital Certificate signing, automated workflows, dashboard analytics, and SureNetwork access.
IN THE PRESS
JOBS