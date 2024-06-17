T2 Biosystems
NEWS
Sepsis is among the best-known and least effectively treated conditions in the modern world. The standard of care has failed for these infections, leaving the U.S. healthcare system with $62 billion and 270,000 deaths annually. Globally, 11 million die from sepsis each year. Effective drugs and diagnostics are available. They’re just not used.
Panel is the only direct-from-blood diagnostic designed to detect genetic markers associated with antibiotic-resistant bloodstream infections
Graduation underscores the critical progress that T2MR® technology has made in the rapid diagnosis of bacterial infections and accelerating time to appropriate treatment
FDA’s Approval of T2 Biosystems T2Bacteria Panel Underlines Importance of Sepsis Diagnosis and Treatment
On May 29, the FDA cleared T2 Biosystems’ T2Bacteria Panel for diagnosis of sepsis. In that sepsis is the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., this emphasizes the importance of work in this area.
Here are four players that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS