Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences was acquired by Merck in June 2023.
9 Top M&As in the First Half of 2023
Despite a challenging economic climate and gloomy forecast, 2023 has still notched some mega-deals for biopharmas. BioSpace highlights the biggest deals in the industry this year.
June 28, 2023
5 min read
Lisa Munger
Merck Finalizes $10.8B Prometheus Buy
Merck finalized the acquisition of immune-focused Prometheus Biosciences for approximately $10.8 billion, picking up mid-stage ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s asset.
April 17, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Prometheus’ Anti-TL1A Monoclonal Antibody Notches Wins in Colitis, Crohn’s
Findings from the Phase II ARTEMIS-UC and Phase IIa APOLLO-CD trials show that Prometheus’ PRA023 is potentially safe and effective for treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
December 7, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA Review: Alnylam, Cytokinetics, Eli Lilly and More
The FDA had a fairly quiet week, approving drugs, providing clearance, greenlighting clinical trials, and other regulatory activities for Alnylam, Eli Lilly, Cytokinetics, and more.
October 7, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Clinical Catch-Up: Prometheus, Algernon, Seelos, Inozyme and Takeda
Prometheus completed its Phase II trial in UC, Algernon announced its Phase II trial of IPF and chronic coffee, Seelos dosed the first patient of SLS-005 for patients with ALS.
July 22, 2022
5 min read
Mark Terry
Addex Ends Trials Evaluating Parkinson’s Treatment Due to Slow Recruitment
Addex Therapeutics announced it is canceling its Phase IIb/III study evaluating its drug dipraglurant due to patient recruiting, staffing and pandemic-related issues.
June 17, 2022
3 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Clinical Catch-Up: Adagio to Seek COVID-19 EUA, CytoDyn’s Bad Week
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
April 1, 2022
13 min read
Mark Terry
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
14 min read
Mark Terry
Prometheus Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress
May 9, 2023
9 min read
Merck Strengthens Immunology Pipeline with Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.
April 16, 2023
12 min read
Prometheus Biosciences to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
March 9, 2023
4 min read
Prometheus Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress
February 28, 2023
12 min read
Prometheus Biosciences Announces Two Oral Presentations on PRA023 at the 18th Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO)
February 22, 2023
5 min read
Prometheus Biosciences to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
February 9, 2023
1 min read
Prometheus Biosciences to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2023
1 min read
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Upsized $500 Million Offering of Common Stock
December 8, 2022
4 min read
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
December 7, 2022
4 min read
Prometheus Biosciences Announces Positive Results for PRA023 in Both ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 and APOLLO-CD Phase 2a Studies Enabling Pathway to Both First-in-Class and Best-in-Class Anti-TL1A mAb
December 7, 2022
10 min read
