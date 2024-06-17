Prometheus Biosciences
NEWS
Prometheus Biosciences was acquired by Merck in June 2023.
Despite a challenging economic climate and gloomy forecast, 2023 has still notched some mega-deals for biopharmas. BioSpace highlights the biggest deals in the industry this year.
Merck finalized the acquisition of immune-focused Prometheus Biosciences for approximately $10.8 billion, picking up mid-stage ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s asset.
Findings from the Phase II ARTEMIS-UC and Phase IIa APOLLO-CD trials show that Prometheus’ PRA023 is potentially safe and effective for treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
The FDA had a fairly quiet week, approving drugs, providing clearance, greenlighting clinical trials, and other regulatory activities for Alnylam, Eli Lilly, Cytokinetics, and more.
Prometheus completed its Phase II trial in UC, Algernon announced its Phase II trial of IPF and chronic coffee, Seelos dosed the first patient of SLS-005 for patients with ALS.
Addex Therapeutics announced it is canceling its Phase IIb/III study evaluating its drug dipraglurant due to patient recruiting, staffing and pandemic-related issues.
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
