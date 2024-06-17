NeuroNascent, Inc.
NEWS
A team at the University of California, San Diego developed a drug screening method to help determine why Alzheimer’s drugs fail. The system analyzes disease mechanisms in human neurons.
Neuronascent Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for NNI-362 an Aging Therapy to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
Neuronascent Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug application for its proprietary oral therapeutic, NNI-362, to proceed into Phase 1 clinical testing in a healthy aged population.
IN THE PRESS
JOBS