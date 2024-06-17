SUBSCRIBE
NeuroNascent, Inc.

NEWS
Drug Development
Identifying Missing Links - and Why Certain Drugs Don’t Work - in Alzhiemer’s
A team at the University of California, San Diego developed a drug screening method to help determine why Alzheimer’s drugs fail. The system analyzes disease mechanisms in human neurons.
March 30, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
Neuronascent Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for NNI-362 an Aging Therapy to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
Neuronascent Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug application for its proprietary oral therapeutic, NNI-362, to proceed into Phase 1 clinical testing in a healthy aged population.
May 9, 2019
 · 
6 min read
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Neuronascent Announces NIA Grant Award for NNI-362 to Reach Phase 2 Clinical Trials for Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease
August 22, 2023
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Neuronascent to Present New Parkinson’s Model Data at AAIC 2023 for the Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Therapy, NNI-362
June 28, 2023
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Neuronascent Announces the Expansion of its Board of Directors
April 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Neuronascent to Present Further NNI-362 Phase1a Data at CTAD 2022 for Alzheimer’s Disease
November 8, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Neuronascent Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for NNI-351 Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome
June 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Neuronascent Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Drug Designation for NNI-351 Treatment for Fragile X Syndrome
May 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Neuronascent Releases Further Positive Results of NNI-362 in A Randomized Phase 1a Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease
March 30, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Neuronascent Releases Positive Topline Phase 1a Safety Results of NNI-362 for Alzheimer’s Disease
September 29, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Neuronascent Announces Publication of Pre-clinical Results of Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Candidate, NNI-362 in SCR&T Journal
January 20, 2021
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Neuronascent Granted Composition of Matter Patent in Europe for Oral Neuron Regenerative Technology
November 14, 2017
 · 
2 min read
JOBS