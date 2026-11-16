Evotec
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Bristol Myers Squibb is paying a total of $95 million to the two companies for exclusive global rights to programs developed within long-term partnerships designed to further BMS’ neuro pipeline.
Bristol Myers Squibb is expanding its strategic collaboration with German partner Evotec for eight more years to discover and develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.
Boehringer, Evotec and bioMérieux found Aurobac to combat antimicrobial resistance, Turnstone and Moffitt Expand TIL Collab, Skyhawk to gain potential $2B from Sanofi RNA splicing deal.
Evotec SE has inked a deal with Janssen Pharmaceutical hat showcases its end-to-end integrated drug discovery and development platform.
Sernova shared positive Phase I/II data from an ongoing clinical study of its implantable Cell Pouch device that showed evidence of in vivo active insulin production.
Germany-based Evotec AG forged its third partnership in May, a deal with Spain’s Almirall S.A. to develop new therapeutics for severe diseases of the skin.
Evotec entered into a drug discovery collaboration for metabolic diseases with Eli Lilly, focusing on kidney disease and diabetes.
Isomorphic Laboratories has expressed plans to foray into drug discovery and development by tapping into the technology of its sister company DeepMind.
It’s only the second week of October, and the biopharma IPO scene has already been buzzing this month.
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