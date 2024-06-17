News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Prolacta Bioscience
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
How Human Milk can Treat the Microbiome and Improve Outcomes without Antibiotics
In a first, Prolacta Bioscience recently published a proof of concept study showing that components of human breast milk can treat the adult microbiome without antibiotics.
August 11, 2022
·
4 min read
·
Abbey Glasure
BioCapital
Mama’s Milk On Sale
March 27, 2006
·
1 min read
Got Breast Milk? California Firm Seeks Milk Therapies
October 19, 2005
·
1 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Study Shows Exclusive Human Milk Diet Benefits Term Infants Post-Gastroschisis Repair; Data To Be Presented at ESPGHAN 2024 Meeting
May 15, 2024
·
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Hot Topics in Neonatology® 2022 Conference Will Include Symposium on Benefits of Vat Pasteurization for Human Donor Milk
December 5, 2022
·
5 min read
Biotech Beach
New Study Finds Improved Long-Term Neurodevelopmental Outcomes for Extremely Premature Infants Fed Prolacta’s Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD)
November 9, 2022
·
7 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience Celebrated Breastfeeding Awareness Month by Recognizing the Commitment of NICU Parents to Their Infants’ Health
August 29, 2022
·
3 min read
Business
Prolacta Bioscience Appoints Dr. Erin Hamilton Spence as Director of Clinical Education and Professional Development
August 2, 2022
·
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Multiple Peer-Reviewed Studies Show Prolacta’s 100% Human Milk-Based Nutritional Fortifiers Reduce Risk of Life-Threatening Comorbidities in Premature Infants, Compared to Cow Milk-Based Nutrition
July 27, 2022
·
12 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience Introduces Its First Evidence-Based Feeding Protocol for an Exclusive Human Milk Diet in the NICU
June 14, 2022
·
11 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience Enrolls First Infant in Japan-based Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Effect of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet on Growth and Safety in Premature Infants
December 1, 2021
·
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience’s Mindy Fuzesy Presents at Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses 2021 Virtual Convention
October 11, 2021
·
3 min read
Business
Prolacta Bioscience Congratulates Carolyn TenEyck, RN, on Lifetime Achievement Award from National Black Nurses Association
August 10, 2021
·
3 min read
Load More