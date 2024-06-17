SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Prolacta Bioscience

NEWS
How Human Milk can Treat the Microbiome and Improve Outcomes without Antibiotics
In a first, Prolacta Bioscience recently published a proof of concept study showing that components of human breast milk can treat the adult microbiome without antibiotics.
August 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Abbey Glasure
BioCapital
Mama’s Milk On Sale
March 27, 2006
 · 
1 min read
Got Breast Milk? California Firm Seeks Milk Therapies
October 19, 2005
 · 
1 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Study Shows Exclusive Human Milk Diet Benefits Term Infants Post-Gastroschisis Repair; Data To Be Presented at ESPGHAN 2024 Meeting
May 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Hot Topics in Neonatology® 2022 Conference Will Include Symposium on Benefits of Vat Pasteurization for Human Donor Milk
December 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
New Study Finds Improved Long-Term Neurodevelopmental Outcomes for Extremely Premature Infants Fed Prolacta’s Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD)
November 9, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience Celebrated Breastfeeding Awareness Month by Recognizing the Commitment of NICU Parents to Their Infants’ Health
August 29, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Prolacta Bioscience Appoints Dr. Erin Hamilton Spence as Director of Clinical Education and Professional Development
August 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Multiple Peer-Reviewed Studies Show Prolacta’s 100% Human Milk-Based Nutritional Fortifiers Reduce Risk of Life-Threatening Comorbidities in Premature Infants, Compared to Cow Milk-Based Nutrition
July 27, 2022
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience Introduces Its First Evidence-Based Feeding Protocol for an Exclusive Human Milk Diet in the NICU
June 14, 2022
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience Enrolls First Infant in Japan-based Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Effect of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet on Growth and Safety in Premature Infants
December 1, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Prolacta Bioscience’s Mindy Fuzesy Presents at Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses 2021 Virtual Convention
October 11, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Prolacta Bioscience Congratulates Carolyn TenEyck, RN, on Lifetime Achievement Award from National Black Nurses Association
August 10, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Load More