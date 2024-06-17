BlueRock Therapeutics
A one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease could be a ‘market changer,’ experts told BioSpace, adding that cell therapies could limit the adverse effects seen with current drugs.
While early, the Phase I study results for 12 patients represent a promising return on Bayer’s investment in BlueRock, which it launched with Versant Ventures in 2016 and fully acquired three years later.
It was a busy, busy week for clinical trial news and updates, largely driven by the annual ASCO meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago.
After guiding BlueRock Therapeutics and its potential Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy into the clinic and to a $1 billion acquisition by Bayer, Emile Nuwaysir is taking on gene therapy startup Ensoma as CEO.
A busy week for clinical trial news as the ASCO meeting wrapped up and the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress began. Read on for more.
Bayer is taking multiple shots at Parkinson’s disease with BlueRock dosing its first patient in a Phase I stem cell study, and AskBio is assessing a gene therapy treatment for the disease.
Determined to take its next-generation engineered cell therapies to the next level, BlueRock teams up with Senti Biosciences with futuristic medicines in mind.
Here’s a look at the top three companies from the “Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018.”
Under the terms of the acquisition, Bayer is buying the rest of the company for $240 million up front with an additional $360 million in various development milestones. This will correspond with the company’s value of about $1 billion.
