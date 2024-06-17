SUBSCRIBE
BlueRock Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Collage of a brain and stem cells/Taylor
Drug Development
Early Data Indicate Cell Therapies Could ‘Reset the Clock’ in Parkinson’s
A one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease could be a ‘market changer,’ experts told BioSpace, adding that cell therapies could limit the adverse effects seen with current drugs.
April 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty
Drug Development
Bayer’s BlueRock Reports Positive Early Data for Parkinson’s Stem Cell Therapy
While early, the Phase I study results for 12 patients represent a promising return on Bayer’s investment in BlueRock, which it launched with Versant Ventures in 2016 and fully acquired three years later.
June 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: NIH’s COVID-19 Trial and All About ASCO
It was a busy, busy week for clinical trial news and updates, largely driven by the annual ASCO meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago.
June 3, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Ensoma CEO Emile Nuwaysir/Courtesy Ensoma
Business
Ensoma Taps Gene Therapy Leader as First CEO
After guiding BlueRock Therapeutics and its potential Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy into the clinic and to a $1 billion acquisition by Bayer, Emile Nuwaysir is taking on gene therapy startup Ensoma as CEO.
October 11, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioMidwest
Clinical Catch-Up: June 7-11
A busy week for clinical trial news as the ASCO meeting wrapped up and the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress began. Read on for more.
June 11, 2021
 · 
15 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Volker Hartmann/Getty Images
Drug Development
Adhera, Bayer Subsidiaries Targeting Parkinson’s with Novel Approaches
Bayer is taking multiple shots at Parkinson’s disease with BlueRock dosing its first patient in a Phase I stem cell study, and AskBio is assessing a gene therapy treatment for the disease.
June 8, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BlueRock and Senti Collaborate to Build Smarter, Disease-Fighting Cell Therapies
Determined to take its next-generation engineered cell therapies to the next level, BlueRock teams up with Senti Biosciences with futuristic medicines in mind.
May 27, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Genetown
Where Are They Now? Top 3 Biotech Startups From NextGen Bio Class of 2018
Here’s a look at the top three companies from the “Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018.”
January 6, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
photobyphm / Shutterstock
Deals
Already Owning 40.8% of BlueRock Therapeutics, Bayer Buys Rest of Company for $600 Million
Under the terms of the acquisition, Bayer is buying the rest of the company for $240 million up front with an additional $360 million in various development milestones. This will correspond with the company’s value of about $1 billion.
August 8, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BlueRock Therapeutics exercises exclusive option to license iPSC cell therapy candidate OpCT-001 for treating Primary Photoreceptor Diseases from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics
January 23, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
BlueRock’s Phase I study with bemdaneprocel in patients with Parkinson’s disease meets primary endpoint
August 28, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Business
BlueRock Therapeutics and bit.bio announce collaboration and option agreement for the discovery and manufacture of regulatory T cell (Treg) based therapies
August 3, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
BlueRock Therapeutics to incorporate wearable and invisible contactless digital health technologies from Rune Labs and Emerald Innovations in Parkinson’s disease clinical trial
March 14, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Business
BlueRock Therapeutics to use Rune Labs’ clinical trial platform to better characterize Parkinson’s disease state in cell therapy trials
March 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
BioCardia Enters Agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to Provide Enabling Catheter Biotherapeutic Delivery Product Candidates for BlueRock’s Cell Therapy to Treat Heart Failure
August 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
BlueRock Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
May 31, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
BlueRock Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Canada in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease
January 18, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
BlueRock Therapeutics Announces Closeout of First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease
January 6, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Business
BlueRock Therapeutics Announces New Board Chair, New President and CEO
July 26, 2021
 · 
5 min read
