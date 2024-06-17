SUBSCRIBE
Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics was acquired by BioNTech in 2020.
Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
BioNTech Buys Kite TCR Cell Therapy Plant to Boost US Trials
BioNTech indicates the acquisition will add production capacity in support of U.S. clinical trials.
July 19, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pictured: BioNTech Headquarters/Courtesy of Getty
BioNTech Secures Manufacturing Capacity in Asia for mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics
BioNTech will open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore to support a global supply of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.
May 10, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioNTech Acquires Neon Therapeutics to Bolster Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
“This acquisition fits with our strategy to expand our capabilities and build our presence in the U.S. and further strengthens our immunotherapy pipeline,” said Ugur Sahin, co-founder and chief executive officer of BioNTech.
January 17, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Dec. 13
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s hires.
December 12, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Vaccines: A Healthcare Revolution and High Return on Investment
According to PhRMA, there are 264 vaccines in development to prevent and treat diseases. These include infectious diseases (137), cancer (101), allergies (10), autoimmune disease (8) and Alzheimer’s disease (4).
December 3, 2019
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Clinical Catch-up for July 15-19
Here’s a look at the top clinical trial news from last week, with updates from Neon, GSK, Biohaven, and more.
July 19, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Neon Therapeutics’ Cancer Vaccine Effective in Melanoma and Lung and Bladder Cancers
In all three cancer types, data showed prolonged and consistent improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) that is similar to that seen with checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy.
July 15, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Massachusetts Biotechs Raise $2.4 Billion in 2018 IPOs
Most of the IPOs that occurred in the Bay State have been well-documented by BioSpace. But, with a new calendar year upon us, it’s a good idea to look back at a banner year of capitalization that may not repeat when January rolls around. With the turn of the year only days away, BioSpace takes a look at some of the key Massachusetts-based IPOs.
December 27, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
A Look at the Year’s Most and Least Successful Biotech IPOs
Although the size of the IPO is one aspect of determining the success of a company’s public launch, it’s not the only metric. How the stock does in the ensuing months is a very important consideration.
December 19, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Neon Therapeutics
May 6, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Neon Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of European Clinical Trial Authorization Application for NEO-PTC-01Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Personal Neoantigen-Targeted T Cell Therapy Expected to Initiate in Third Quarter 2020
April 30, 2020
 · 
5 min read
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Neon Therapeutics, Inc.
April 10, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Neon Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 2, 2020
 · 
10 min read
Neon Therapeutics Submits European Clinical Trial Authorization Application for Personal Neoantigen-Targeted T Cell Therapy NEO-PTC-01Study of NEO-PTC-01 in metastatic melanoma patients expected to initiate in first half of 2020
December 18, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Neon Therapeutics Announces New Strategic Focus on Novel T Cell Programs
November 20, 2019
 · 
8 min read
Neon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent HighlightsRecent Progress Achieved Across RECON® Bioinformatics Platform and Lead Neoantigen-Targeted Immunotherapy Programs
November 12, 2019
 · 
8 min read
Neon Therapeutics Announces Updated Data Presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
November 8, 2019
 · 
8 min read
Natera and Neon Therapeutics Announce Clinical Trial Collaboration to Assess Treatment Response to Personal Cancer Vaccine
October 18, 2018
 · 
8 min read
Neon Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing Phase 1b NT-001 Clinical Trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 CongressCompany to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on October 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET
October 3, 2018
 · 
4 min read
