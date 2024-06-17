Neon Therapeutics
Neon Therapeutics was acquired by BioNTech in 2020.
BioNTech indicates the acquisition will add production capacity in support of U.S. clinical trials.
BioNTech will open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore to support a global supply of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.
“This acquisition fits with our strategy to expand our capabilities and build our presence in the U.S. and further strengthens our immunotherapy pipeline,” said Ugur Sahin, co-founder and chief executive officer of BioNTech.
According to PhRMA, there are 264 vaccines in development to prevent and treat diseases. These include infectious diseases (137), cancer (101), allergies (10), autoimmune disease (8) and Alzheimer’s disease (4).
In all three cancer types, data showed prolonged and consistent improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) that is similar to that seen with checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy.
