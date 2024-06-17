Calico Labs
As the Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline thins out, the ALS community is placing its hopes on earlier-stage trials sponsored by Denali Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and more.
Terray Therapeutics and Calico Life Sciences struck a research and development collaboration focused on the development of small-molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases.
Several biotech companies backed by billions are working on different approaches to developing the next big anti-aging therapy - from blood experiments to cell reprogramming.
In what seems like an unlikely collaboration, Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) is partnering with Amazon to develop cancer vaccines.
The Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging was launched in 1958 by the National Institutes of Health. The idea was to follow and study the lives of healthy, active people over their lifetimes, rather than after they were dead.
After Unity Biotechnology chief executive officer Keith Leonard was on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” touting the company’s therapeutic approach to longevity and aging, company shares soared almost 18 percent.
In another example of companies focused on aging-related diseases, Elevian launched with $5.5 million in seed funding. Elevian’s founders came out of Stanford and then Harvard, focused on regenerative effects of “young blood.”
Nearly four years after first forging a research collaboration, AbbVie and Calico, Google’s life science company, have extended that 10-year pact with another $1 billion pledge to develop therapies associated with age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration and cancer.
Venture capital firm Foresite Capital, located in San Francisco, is launching a new fund, its fourth and largest, worth $668 million.
