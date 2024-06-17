Calico Labs

SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Illustration of a brain over a neuron ba
Drug Development
5 Mid-Stage ALS Drugs to Watch
As the Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline thins out, the ALS community is placing its hopes on earlier-stage trials sponsored by Denali Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and more.
April 23, 2024
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
From left: Terray CEO Jacob Berlin, Ph.D and CFO a
Business
Terray and Calico Strike Biotech’s Latest R&D Deal Against Age-Related Diseases
Terray Therapeutics and Calico Life Sciences struck a research and development collaboration focused on the development of small-molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases.
October 12, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Courtesy Romolo Tavani/Getty Images
The Search for the Fountain of Longevity, not Youth
Several biotech companies backed by billions are working on different approaches to developing the next big anti-aging therapy - from blood experiments to cell reprogramming.
September 22, 2022
8 min read
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Business
Amazon Forays into Life Sciences with Fred-Hutch Partnered Cancer Vaccine
In what seems like an unlikely collaboration, Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) is partnering with Amazon to develop cancer vaccines.
July 13, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging: How to Live Forever or Die Trying
The Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging was launched in 1958 by the National Institutes of Health. The idea was to follow and study the lives of healthy, active people over their lifetimes, rather than after they were dead.
November 2, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Longevity Company Unity Biotechnology Stocks Soared After CEO Talks to CNBC
After Unity Biotechnology chief executive officer Keith Leonard was on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” touting the company’s therapeutic approach to longevity and aging, company shares soared almost 18 percent.
September 14, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Elevian Launches to Join Numerous Companies Focused on Longevity and Aging
In another example of companies focused on aging-related diseases, Elevian launched with $5.5 million in seed funding. Elevian’s founders came out of Stanford and then Harvard, focused on regenerative effects of “young blood.”
September 7, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
AbbVie and Calico Add Additional $1 Billion to 2014 Age-Related Disease Deal
Nearly four years after first forging a research collaboration, AbbVie and Calico, Google’s life science company, have extended that 10-year pact with another $1 billion pledge to develop therapies associated with age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration and cancer.
June 27, 2018
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Foresite Capital Launches New Venture Capital Fund Worth $668 Million
Venture capital firm Foresite Capital, located in San Francisco, is launching a new fund, its fourth and largest, worth $668 million.
May 3, 2018
2 min read
Mark Terry
Business
AbbVie and Calico Announce Extension of Groundbreaking Collaboration
June 26, 2018
4 min read
Business
Google Inc.'s Calico Snags Big Biotech Names: Ex-Genentech Exec Barron, Top Scientist Botstein
November 20, 2013
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Ex-Genentech CEO to Head Google Inc.'s New Healthcare Company Calico
September 19, 2013
1 min read