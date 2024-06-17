MyoKardia, Inc
NEWS
MyoKardia, Inc. was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) in 2020.
Only a year after buying cancer specialist Celgene for $74 billion, Bristol Myers Squibb announced it is buying cardiology company MyoKardia for about $13.1 billion. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.
MyoKardia’s Experimental HCM Treatment Mavacamten Hits All Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Phase III Study
In Phase III EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial, mavacamten demonstrated a robust treatment effect and met all primary and secondary endpoints.
MyoKardia, Inc., announced that Taylor Harris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 4:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
MyoKardia to Evaluate Mavacamten as an Alternative to Septal Reduction Therapy in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients
Planned Study Will Assess Effect of Mavacamten on the Need for SRT Among HCM Patients Referred for Invasive Procedures
IN THE PRESS