SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

MyoKardia, Inc

NEWS
MyoKardia, Inc. was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) in 2020.
Deals
BMS Strengthens Cardiovascular Business with $13.1 Billion MyoKardia Buyout
Only a year after buying cancer specialist Celgene for $74 billion, Bristol Myers Squibb announced it is buying cardiology company MyoKardia for about $13.1 billion. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.
October 5, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
MyoKardia: The Precision Cardiac Medicine Company with Diversity and Inclusion at its Heart
Putting your employees and company culture first keeps the focus on inclusion and innovation, giving the company an incredible competitive advantage.
July 7, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Bio NC
Clinical Catch-Up: May 11-15
Clinical trial updates not related to COVID-19 are on the upswing, partly because some companies are announcing trial information ahead of the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology virtual meeting being held at the end of the month. Here’s a look.
May 15, 2020
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Mavacamten is showing top of the line results in p
Drug Development
MyoKardia’s Experimental HCM Treatment Mavacamten Hits All Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Phase III Study
In Phase III EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial, mavacamten demonstrated a robust treatment effect and met all primary and secondary endpoints.
May 11, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: November 11-15
It was a busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
November 15, 2019
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Clinical Catch-Up: October 28-Nov 1
Even clinical trial announcements don’t slow down for Halloween. It was a typically busy week. Here’s a look.
November 1, 2019
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
MyoKardia to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
MyoKardia, Inc., announced that Taylor Harris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 4:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
September 29, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
MyoKardia to Evaluate Mavacamten as an Alternative to Septal Reduction Therapy in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients
Planned Study Will Assess Effect of Mavacamten on the Need for SRT Among HCM Patients Referred for Invasive Procedures
September 10, 2019
 · 
7 min read
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2015
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of MyoKardia, Strengthening Company’s Leading Cardiovascular Franchise
November 17, 2020
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
November 15, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
MyoKardia Presents Mavacamten Clinical and Non-Clinical Data at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020
November 13, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Business
MyoKardia Collaborates with the American College of Cardiology and PINNACLE/Veradigm to Launch Patient Registry of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
November 11, 2020
 · 
9 min read
Business
MyoKardia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsAcquisition of MyoKardia by Bristol-Myers Squibb Expected to Close During 4th Quarter of 2020
November 5, 2020
 · 
10 min read
Business
MyoKardia Announces Awardees of the Second Annual MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program
November 4, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
November 4, 2020
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
MyoKardia Announces Multiple Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the Upcoming American Heart Association’s Annual Scientific Sessions 2020EXPLORER Cardiac MRI Substudy Selected as Featured Scientific Presentation
November 2, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
October 5, 2020
 · 
17 min read
Drug Development
MyoKardia Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Danicamtiv in Genetic Dilated Cardiomyopathy
September 9, 2020
 · 
9 min read
Load More