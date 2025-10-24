SUBSCRIBE
Parexel International

Woman With Pipette And Test Tubes
Drug Development
Addex Ends Trials Evaluating Parkinson’s Treatment Due to Slow Recruitment
Addex Therapeutics announced it is canceling its Phase IIb/III study evaluating its drug dipraglurant due to patient recruiting, staffing and pandemic-related issues.
June 17, 2022
3 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Deals
Global Clinical Research Firm Parexel to Be Acquired for $8.5 Billion
Upon completion of the merger, Parexel will be owned by EQT IX Fund and the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
July 6, 2021
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Dec. 13
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s hires.
December 12, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Datavant Announces Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Milestones
Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations connect and share health data, announced a series of corporate updates.
October 15, 2019
2 min read
BioCapital
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 11
Companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards of directors with these appointments.
October 10, 2019
6 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Datavant and Parexel Partner to Harness Real-World Evidence
Through the partnership, Parexel will integrate Datavant’s connectivity technology into the workflow of all of its clinical studies.
October 10, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
Job Trends
Recent Facility and Job Expansions in the Biopharma Industry
There has been a spate of recent news regarding the expansion of facilities and the expected job growth for the biopharma and life sciences industry. Here’s a look at some of those stories.
June 7, 2019
3 min read
Mark Terry
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: March 15
Biotech and pharma companies make changes to their executive leadership teams, with moves at Sandoz, PAREXEL, FSD, Karuna, Precision Bio, and more.
March 14, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Feb. 15
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams with new hires and appointments at Cadent, bluebird, Abeona, Sanofi, and more.
February 14, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Parexel and Paradigm Health Partner to Expand Access and Efficiency in Clinical Trials
September 16, 2025
4 min read
Press Releases
Parexel Showcases Oncology Expertise at ASCO 2025; Company Selected to Present Five Posters at World’s Largest Oncology Event
May 29, 2025
4 min read
Press Releases
Parexel Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
July 29, 2024
5 min read
Business
Parexel and Palantir Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Clinical Data Delivery and Power Clinical Outcomes for Patients
April 25, 2024
6 min read
Business
Parexel Announces CEO Succession PlanChief Operating & Growth Officer Peyton Howell to succeed Jamie Macdonald effective May 15, 2024
March 18, 2024
5 min read
Bio NC
Parexel Named “Best Contract Research Organization” at 19th Annual Scrip Awards
November 17, 2023
2 min read
Business
Parexel’s Amy McKee, M.D. Named to 2023 PharmaVoice 100
September 20, 2023
3 min read
Bio NC
Parexel and Partex Announce Innovative Alliance Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development
August 15, 2023
4 min read
Business
Parexel Announces Updates to Board of Directors
June 23, 2023
5 min read
Business
Parexel Appoints Scott Smith, M.D., Ph.D. as New Head of Hematology
April 19, 2023
3 min read
