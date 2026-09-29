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GeneFab

GeneFab is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 2023 to advance cGMP-compliant cell and gene therapies. Guided by a vision to make innovative genetic medicines available to all, the company partners with innovators to design, develop, and manufacture transformative therapies through an integrated technology platform spanning synthetic biology, in vivo vectors, and autologous and allogeneic ex vivo cell therapy production. From its Bay Area, California facilities, GeneFab pairs rigorous science with operational excellence to enable safe, scalable, end-to-end delivery of next-generation therapies.

1430 Harbor Bay Pkwy
Alameda, CA 94502
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IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Axiom Biosciences Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Capabilities Through Partnership with GeneFab
September 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
GeneFab Launches Cell-Specific Synthetic Promoters and Drug-Induced Switches to Enhance the Safety and Efficacy of in vivo Cellular Therapies
May 4, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Senti Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update
March 27, 2026
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
GeneFab and RegCell Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Autoimmune Cell Therapy into U.S. Clinical Trials
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Business
Senti Bio Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Reviews Recent Corporate and Pipeline Highlights
August 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Senti Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SENTI-202 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies Including Acute Myeloid Leukemia
May 13, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Senti Bio Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Reviews Recent Corporate Highlights
May 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
GeneFab Announces Two Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2024
April 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Senti Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Reviews Recent Highlights
March 21, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Senti Bio Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Pipeline Updates
November 13, 2023
 · 
12 min read