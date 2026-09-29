GeneFab is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 2023 to advance cGMP-compliant cell and gene therapies. Guided by a vision to make innovative genetic medicines available to all, the company partners with innovators to design, develop, and manufacture transformative therapies through an integrated technology platform spanning synthetic biology, in vivo vectors, and autologous and allogeneic ex vivo cell therapy production. From its Bay Area, California facilities, GeneFab pairs rigorous science with operational excellence to enable safe, scalable, end-to-end delivery of next-generation therapies.