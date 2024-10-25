SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Exsilio Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Business
Exsilio Launches With $82M to Tackle Gene Therapy Challenges in Novel Approach
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Exsilio Therapeutics Launches with $82 Million Series A Financing to Develop Redosable Genomic Medicines for A Broad Range of Diseases
June 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
JOBS