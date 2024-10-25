SUBSCRIBE
Diagonal Therapeutics

Diagonal Therapeutics Nets $128M for New Approach to Agonist Antibodies
The Cambridge-based biotech was co-founded by Atlas Ventures and CEO Alex Lugovsky to develop agonist antibodies for rare diseases, with a lead program in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Diagonal Therapeutics to Present at the Cure HHT’s 15th International Scientific Conference
October 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Diagonal Therapeutics Launches with $128 Million in Financing to Pioneer a New Approach to Discovering and Developing Agonist Antibodies to Tackle the Underlying Causes of Severely Debilitating Diseases
April 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read