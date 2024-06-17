Mariana Oncology
As evidenced by this week’s buyouts by J&J and Merck, Big Pharma appears to have found a sweet spot favoring smaller deals over megabillion-dollar acquisitions.
The Swiss drugmaker is paying $1 billion and committing up to $750 million in milestones for Mariana Oncology’s preclinical cancer pipeline and clinical supply capabilities, the companies announced Thursday.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
