Mariana Oncology

NEWS
Pictured: A collage of biopharma M&A
Deals
Smaller Biopharma M&A on Upswing, Deals Expected to Continue Through 2024
As evidenced by this week’s buyouts by J&J and Merck, Big Pharma appears to have found a sweet spot favoring smaller deals over megabillion-dollar acquisitions.
May 31, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Novartis headquarters in Basel, Switzerl
Deals
Novartis Buys Mariana Oncology in $1B Acquisition, Bolsters Radiopharma Assets
The Swiss drugmaker is paying $1 billion and committing up to $750 million in milestones for Mariana Oncology’s preclinical cancer pipeline and clinical supply capabilities, the companies announced Thursday.
May 2, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
16 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Mariana Oncology to be Acquired by Novartis to Advance Precision Radiopharmaceuticals to Treat Cancer
May 2, 2024
3 min read
Business
Forbion co-leads $175 million Series B financing of Mariana Oncology as first investment of Forbion Ventures Fund VI
September 7, 2023
4 min read
Genetown
Mariana Oncology Announces $175 Million Series B Financing
September 7, 2023
3 min read
Business
Mariana Oncology Expands Management Team, Appoints Linda Bain Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
May 9, 2023
2 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2023
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
