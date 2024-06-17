SUBSCRIBE
MOVING SCIENCE. Our experts turn what couldn’t be done into what we can’t live without. By translating research into innovation, we act as catalysts that save lives and cultivate Birmingham’s biotech scene. We are conduits between Science and Society. With precision, we transform ideas into discoveries. We see possibilities before they exist and activate scientific progress that is purposeful. We move science, because the promise of a brighter future moves us. We work with more than 150 industry and academic partners to drive scientific discoveries. From drug discovery to development, to carbon capture and environmental health sciences, every layer of our scientific and professional teams serve a fundamental role in moving science. We’re making Birmingham the biotech hub of the southeast. Coming in 2024, our new biotech center will feature 60,000 sq. ft. of commercial wet labs, A/BSL-3 space and data science facilities. Our team will grow 125 scientific jobs and help shape the future of biotech in Alabama. We’re investing in renovations of 40,000 sq. ft. of facilities including vivarium space and launching a new clinical diagnostics lab.

Founded in Birmingham in 1941, Southern Research is a non-profit scientific research organization that employs 250 scientists and professional staff. In its 80-year legacy of moving science, the organization has helped shape modern cancer treatment practices, including developing 7 FDA-approved cancer drugs and testing more than half of active chemotherapies in the United States. Southern Research has conducted more than $30 million in coronavirus research over the past two years. The organization is the highest NIH-funded non-academic research center in Alabama and has a $150 million annual economic impact.

2000 9th Avenue S
Birmingham, AL 35205
Tel: (205) 581-2000
Visit website
Southern Research's headquarters in Birmingham Ala
Drug Development
A World War II-Era Company Reshapes Itself as a Biotech Powerhouse
Now designated as a Tech Hub by the White House, Alabama’s nonprofit Southern Research is winnowing its focus and investing in healthcare solutions.
December 20, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Policy
Live Anthrax Mistakenly Shipped From Maryland To California
October 19, 2005
 · 
1 min read
Business
Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Southern Research Announce Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration
June 18, 2020
 · 
10 min read
Business
NCI Awards Major Contract To Southern Research Institute
November 28, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Southern Research Institute Awarded $500,000 U.S. Department Of Commerce Grant To Expand Medical Device Innovation And Commercialization
November 18, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Business
Southern Research Institute Hires VP Of Quality And Compliance
September 14, 2016
 · 
4 min read
Business
Industry Vet Tim Mcgrath Tapped As New VP Of Drug Development For Southern Research Institute
August 10, 2016
 · 
4 min read
Business
Southern Research Institute Appoints Paul Bushdid To Direct DART Program
April 7, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Business
Southern Research Institute And University of Alabama at Birmingham Partner To Develop Life-Changing Medical Devices
November 4, 2014
 · 
5 min read
Business
Southern Research Institute Names Corinne Augelli-Szafran, Ph.D., Director Of Chemistry
June 17, 2014
 · 
3 min read
Southern Research Institute To Exhibit At 2014 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists National Biotechnology Conference
May 5, 2014
 · 
1 min read
Southern Research Institute Invited To Present At ESTRO 33 Meeting
April 7, 2014
 · 
2 min read
