ONK Therapeutics

NEWS
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
16 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Optimized Affinity CD38 CAR-NK Therapy Shows Early Promise in Multiple Myeloma
ONK Therapeutics announced Monday that its lead candidate showed potent anti-tumor activity both in-vivo and in-vitro versus multiple myeloma (MM)
August 29, 2022
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Global Roundup: Genuv Adds AI to Aid Discovery of Alzheimer’s, ALS Therapies
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates to their pipelines and businesses.
February 16, 2022
8 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Intellia Adds ONK’s NK Cells to Cancer Immunotherapy Portfolio
Together, Intellia and ONK hope to develop, engineer and test new allogeneic CRISPR-edited NK cell therapies.
February 15, 2022
2 min read
Claudia Beezhold
Business
ONK Snags $21.5 Million for Natural Killer Cell Therapies
ONK announced an infusion of $21.5 million to propel their NK-powered programs towards IND-enabling studies.
January 6, 2022
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2023
IN THE PRESS
Business
NAYA Biosciences and ONK Therapeutics Announce Research Partnership to Advance Combination Therapy of FLEX-NK™ Bispecific Antibodies and Optimally Engineered Off-the-Shelf Natural Killer Cell Therapies
December 6, 2023
12 min read
Biotech Beach
European Patent Office Grants ONK Therapeutics’ Foundational Patent for CISH Knockout in NK Cells for Use in Cancer Therapies
June 27, 2023
4 min read
Business
ONK Therapeutics Boosts Drug Development Experience and Expands US Presence with the Appointment of Bruce McCreedy Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer
December 6, 2022
5 min read
Biotech Beach
ONK Therapeutics Presents Promising In-Vivo Data of its Optimized Affinity CD38 CAR-NK Candidate, Being Developed for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
August 29, 2022
4 min read
Biotech Beach
ONK Therapeutics Announces $21.5M Series A Financing to Advance Pipeline of Next-Generation Optimally Engineered Off-the-Shelf NK Cell Therapies
January 6, 2022
6 min read
Policy
USPTO Grants ONK Therapeutics’ Foundational Patent for CISH Knockout in NK Cells for Use in Cancer Therapies
September 9, 2021
6 min read
Business
ONK Therapeutics’ CSO Prof. M O’Dwyer and his Academic Group Present New Data Showing the Benefit of Knocking Out the Inhibitory Receptor CD96 on Human NK Cells in the Context of Multiple Myeloma at EHA 2021
June 11, 2021
5 min read
Biotech Beach
ONK Therapeutics and Trinity College Dublin Collaborate in an Enterprise Ireland Funded Project to Optimize Metabolism of NK Cells for Improved Cancer Therapies
June 8, 2021
8 min read
Biotech Beach
ONK Therapeutics Secures Exclusive Global License to Patent for CISH Knockout in NK Cells for the Treatment of Cancer, from Australia’s WEHI
May 27, 2021
6 min read
Business
ONK Therapeutics Enters into a Research Agreement with NUI Galway to Support Optimization of its Dual-Targeted NK Cell Therapy against AML
May 17, 2021
6 min read