ONK Therapeutics
NEWS
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
ONK Therapeutics announced Monday that its lead candidate showed potent anti-tumor activity both in-vivo and in-vitro versus multiple myeloma (MM)
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates to their pipelines and businesses.
Together, Intellia and ONK hope to develop, engineer and test new allogeneic CRISPR-edited NK cell therapies.
ONK announced an infusion of $21.5 million to propel their NK-powered programs towards IND-enabling studies.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS