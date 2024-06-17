SUBSCRIBE
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
HiberCell Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Clinical Trial, Evaluating HC-7366 in Combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
HiberCell Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Collaboration with Merck, Evaluating HC-7366 in Combination with WELIREG® (belzutifan) in patients with advanced ccRCC
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
HiberCell to Present Pre-clinical Data on its Novel GCN2 Activator and PERK Inhibitor Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023
March 24, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
HiberCell Maps Forward Path for Novel GCN2 Activator, HC-7366 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
February 22, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
HiberCell to Present Preclinical Data from Novel GCN2 Activator and PERK Inhibitor Programs at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting
November 2, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
HiberCell to Present Posters on Novel Candidates Odetiglucan and HC-7366 at the 2022 Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting
May 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
HiberCell Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Odetiglucan in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Adult Patients with Metastatic, Hormone-Refractory Breast Cancer
April 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
HiberCell Initiates its Phase 1a/b Clinical Trial of HC-7366 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
February 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
HiberCell to Collaborate with Merck on Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Odetiglucan in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer
December 14, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
HiberCell to Present Clinical Applications of Odetiglucan and the Role of Beta-Glucan in Cancer Treatment at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2021
December 9, 2021
 · 
2 min read
