HiberCell
NEWS
On Thursday, Mersana announced that the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to one of its lead assets, XMT-2056, which is intended to treat gastric cancer.
The FDA places holds, companies receive clearance for new studies and Pharma giants release new data in last week’s clinical trial news.
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
Biopharma companies and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Drug development requires solid funding. Here’s who’s standing on higher ground this week with fresh investment dollars.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS