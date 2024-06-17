SUBSCRIBE
Cyclerion Therapeutics

NEWS
BioMarin HQ/courtesy of BioMarin
Business
BioMarin, Cyclerion Slash Workforce in the Name of Strategic Focus
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals announced Friday it was shedding around 4% of its global workforce, or around 120 jobs, in an effort to improve its operational efficiency.
October 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: October 12-16
It was another busy week for both COVID-19-related clinical trial news as well as trial updates for other indications. Here’s a look.
October 16, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Cyclerion Presents Bad News in Sickle Cell Study, Good News in CNS Trial
Cyclerion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious and orphan diseases affecting the central nervous system (CNS).
October 14, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: April 6-10
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
April 10, 2020
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Clinical Catch-Up: January 13-17
There were plenty of clinical trial announcements this week. Here’s a look.
January 17, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2020
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
January 3, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Clinical Catch-Up: October 28-Nov 1
Even clinical trial announcements don’t slow down for Halloween. It was a typically busy week. Here’s a look.
November 1, 2019
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
With 2 Failed Trials, Cyclerion Announces Plans to Cut 30 Out of 135 Jobs
Cyclerion Therapeutics had a tough day, announcing the failure of two separate clinical trials for the same drug on the same day.
October 30, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Regina Graul, Ph.D., Promoted to Chief Executive Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Cyclerion Appoints Regina Graul, Ph.D., as President
December 4, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Cyclerion Strengthens Board of Directors with Experienced Company Builder and Cutting-edge Innovator
November 30, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cyclerion Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement - June 01, 2023
June 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Cyclerion Announces Reverse Stock Split - May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Cyclerion Announces Corporate Updates and Q1 2023 Financial Results
May 11, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Cyclerion Announces Definitive Agreement for Zagociguat and CY3018
May 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cyclerion Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Negotiation Period and Binding Equity Investment Agreement
April 3, 2023
 · 
4 min read
FDA
Cyclerion Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Zagociguat for the Treatment of Mitochondrial Diseases
March 27, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cyclerion Reports Corporate Update and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
March 22, 2023
 · 
6 min read
