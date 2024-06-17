Cyclerion Therapeutics
NEWS
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals announced Friday it was shedding around 4% of its global workforce, or around 120 jobs, in an effort to improve its operational efficiency.
It was another busy week for both COVID-19-related clinical trial news as well as trial updates for other indications. Here’s a look.
Cyclerion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious and orphan diseases affecting the central nervous system (CNS).
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
There were plenty of clinical trial announcements this week. Here’s a look.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
Even clinical trial announcements don’t slow down for Halloween. It was a typically busy week. Here’s a look.
Cyclerion Therapeutics had a tough day, announcing the failure of two separate clinical trials for the same drug on the same day.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS