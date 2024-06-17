SUBSCRIBE
Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx)

NEWS
BioMidwest
Study: Preclinical Mouse Model Shows Cognitive Improvement in Down Syndrome
Partner Therapeutics, based in Lexington, Mass., has teamed up with the University of Colorado to study mouse models of Down syndrome and compounds that might improve memory with age.
March 30, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Genetown
Partner Therapeutics’ Leukine Shows Promise for Alzheimer’s in New Study
Study findings published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions suggest Leukine® leads to significant reversal of cognitive impairment and normalizes blood-based biomarkers of dementia in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
March 24, 2021
3 min read
Brandon May
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Sept. 18
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
September 17, 2020
11 min read
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: September 7-11
It was a busy week for clinical trial updates. Here’s a look.
September 11, 2020
10 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: August 24-28
As August wraps up, there were still clinical trial announcements, although fewer than earlier this summer. Here’s a look.
August 31, 2020
5 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: August 26
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for August 26, 2020.
August 25, 2020
4 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: August 3-7
It was a moderately busy week for clinical trial news, with some particularly interesting announcements related COVID-19 vaccine trials. Here’s a look.
August 6, 2020
8 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: August 5
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for August 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
5 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: June 8-12
It was a fairly busy week with clinical trial updates and announcements. Here’s a look.
June 12, 2020
12 min read
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2019
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Partner Therapeutics Announces Publication of a Retrospective Cohort Review of 15 LEUKINE® Treated Patients with Pediatric Malignancies and Invasive Fungal Disease Refractory to Antifungal Therapy
December 15, 2022
8 min read
Drug Development
Partner Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from Pre-Clinical Study Evaluating Recombinant Murine GM-CSF in Mouse Models of Down Syndrome and Normal Aging
March 29, 2022
7 min read
Business
Partner Therapeutics Announces Contract with U.S. Department of Defense for Advanced Development of Leukine® to Treat Sulfur Mustard Gas (HD) Exposure
February 17, 2022
9 min read
Business
BARDA and Partner Therapeutics foster a new partnership around their FDA-approved drug, Leukine® to improve patient care for sepsis patients
September 20, 2021
8 min read
Genetown
“A Drug Before Its Time?” LEUKINE® systematic review highlights innate and adaptive immune activity that may improve cancer outcomes and reduce toxicity
August 17, 2021
6 min read
Drug Development
Second Randomized Trial of Leukine® (sargramostim) in COVID-19 Demonstrates Improvement in Lung Function
June 28, 2021
15 min read
Genetown
Partner Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Trial Results of Leukine® (sargramostim) in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
May 19, 2021
8 min read
Drug Development
Partner Therapeutics Initiates Patient Enrollment in Clinical Trial Evaluating Leukine® (rhuGM-CSF, sargramostim) in High-risk Non-hospitalized COVID-19 Patients (SCOPE)
April 29, 2021
7 min read
Genetown
Partner Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Trial Results Showing Significant Benefit with Use of Leukine® (sargramostim) in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
March 24, 2021
9 min read
Business
Partner Therapeutics Announces Partnership with SIRS Therapeutics and F4 Pharma to Explore Potential Uses for FX06 in Biodefense Applications
March 3, 2021
4 min read
