Ben Coverdale, PhD

Experienced Global Account Director with a demonstrated history of working in the life sciences and innovation intelligence industries.

Strong research professional with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) focused in Biomedical Materials from The University of Manchester. Developed 3D scaffold fabrication methods for the regeneration of bone tissue, gaining insight in product development and the patent landscape in the medical device and biotechnology industries.

Supporting big pharma and key academic institutions to optimise their R&D workflows, Ben now supports innovative and disruptive life science companies to protect their IP portfolios, understand competitor movements, and innovate faster in rapidly developing markets.