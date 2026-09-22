Substance use disorders
Lilly presents early data supporting GLP-1/GIP candidate’s potential in depression, alcohol use disorder
With a trillion-dollar market cap and a wildly successful GLP-1 portfolio, Eli Lilly isn’t resting on its laurels. At the Psych Congress 2026, the company presented early-stage data that could support the potential of its next-gen GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist to treat diseases far beyond obesity.
Pemvidutide showed a “highly statistically significant” treatment effect in patients with alcohol use disorder. Altimmune is going up against Eli Lilly and newcomer Baseline Therapeutics, among others, in this space.
Accumulating scientific evidence and industry interest from Eli Lilly, Altimmune and startup Baseline Therapeutics is driving further research on the therapeutic potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists in treating substance use disorders.
While Baseline Therapeutics declined to disclose its starting capital, the startup said it will use the funds to push its GLP-1 asset BT-001 into late-stage development, with two trials planned this year.
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