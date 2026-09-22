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Substance use disorders

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GLP-1
Lilly presents early data supporting GLP-1/GIP candidate’s potential in depression, alcohol use disorder
With a trillion-dollar market cap and a wildly successful GLP-1 portfolio, Eli Lilly isn’t resting on its laurels. At the Psych Congress 2026, the company presented early-stage data that could support the potential of its next-gen GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist to treat diseases far beyond obesity.
September 22, 2026
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5 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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GLP-1
Altimmune rises as GLP-1/glucagon drug curbs heavy drinking in mid-stage study
Pemvidutide showed a “highly statistically significant” treatment effect in patients with alcohol use disorder. Altimmune is going up against Eli Lilly and newcomer Baseline Therapeutics, among others, in this space.
July 28, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man imprisoned in a bottle of alcohol, surreal addiction abstract concept
GLP-1
Lilly, Baseline Investigate GLP-1s’ Potential in Substance Use as Interest Mounts
Accumulating scientific evidence and industry interest from Eli Lilly, Altimmune and startup Baseline Therapeutics is driving further research on the therapeutic potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists in treating substance use disorders.
March 30, 2026
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6 min read
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Catherine Offord
The man opens the door. The concept of mystery or new opportunities or the path to the future.
GLP-1
Baseline Debuts To Challenge GLP-1 Giant Lilly in Alcohol Use Disorder
While Baseline Therapeutics declined to disclose its starting capital, the startup said it will use the funds to push its GLP-1 asset BT-001 into late-stage development, with two trials planned this year.
January 27, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals Receives NIH Award to Evaluate AST-004 in Substance Use Disorders
August 25, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
Amygdala Neurosciences Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for ANS-858
August 18, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Altimmune Announces Positive Topline Results from RECLAIM Phase 2 Trial of Pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder
July 28, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
Tris Pharma to Present on Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist in Pain Management and Substance Use Disorder at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 88th Annual Scientific Meeting, 2026
June 11, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Newleos Announces Dosing of First Participant in Phase 1b Study of NTX-2001 for Alcohol Use Disorder
April 29, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
DemeRx Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application to Advance DMX-1001 for the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)
April 23, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Adial Pharmaceuticals Commends Congress on Introduction of Bipartisan Legislation Expanding Access to Emerging AUD Therapies for Veterans
March 24, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Clearmind Medicine Reports Successful Ongoing Treatment of Participants at US Sites in its FDA-approved CMND-100 Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder
March 19, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Baseline Therapeutics Launches to Advance GLP-1RA Phase 3 Program in Alcohol Use Disorder
January 28, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Expands NIH-Funded AI Program into Commercial Alcohol Use Disorder Drug Discovery
January 27, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
DemeRx Announces Successful Completion of Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of DMX-1001 for the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)
January 6, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Clearmind Medicine Announces Positive Top-Line Results from First Cohort of its FDA-Approved Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder
November 19, 2025
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5 min read
Press Releases
Clearmind Medicine Receives Final Approval to Expand its FDA Regulated Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder at Hadassah Medical Center
November 14, 2025
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4 min read
Press Releases
BrainsWay Reports National Institutes of Health Grant to Leading U.S. Research Team Investigating Accelerated Deep TMS for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
November 5, 2025
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6 min read
Press Releases
Altimmune Announces Early Completion of Enrollment in RECLAIM Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder
November 4, 2025
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4 min read
Press Releases
Clearmind Medicine Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application Targeting Binge Behavior Disorders
October 21, 2025
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5 min read
Press Releases
DemeRx Awarded $1.7 Million National Institutes of Health Grant to Advance Potential First-in-Class Neuroplastogen Drug Candidate DMX-1001 for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)
October 8, 2025
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3 min read