Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Senate Committee Amid Chaos at CDC
As more and more groups call for the health secretary’s removal from office, senators will question Kennedy on his recent moves, including the controversial firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee Thursday as calls for his resignation—or dismissal—continue to pour in from the American healthcare community. The latest in these appeals came Wednesday as more than 1,000 current and former CDC employees published a letter formally calling for Kennedy’s resignation.
The authors—some of whom remained anonymous out of a “well-founded fear of retaliation and threats to personal safety”—cited several ways in which the embattled secretary “continues to endanger the nation’s health.” These include facilitating the firing of CDC director Susan Monarez, causing the resignations of three other senior CDC officials and the appointment of “political ideologues” such as mRNA skeptics Retsef Levi and Robert Malone to CDC vaccine advisory groups.
The CDC employees’ petition was preceded this week by similar calls from Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and prominent pediatrician Paul Offit, who this week was told his services on the FDA’s vaccine advisory group are no longer needed. Meanwhile, nine former CDC directors and acting directors from both Democratic and Republican administrations stopped just short of a call for Kennedy’s ouster but excoriated Kennedy in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Monday for “endangering every American’s health.”
Monarez’s controversial firing, as well as the restricted approvals last week of Pfizer/BioNTech’s, Moderna’s and Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccines, are sure to be a focus of Thursday’s hearing, which gets underway at 10 am EST. BioSpace will have live coverage throughout the day.
Sen. Wyden (D-Oregon), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, requested that Sen. Kennedy be formally sworn in as a witness due to his “lies” to members of committee regarding promises that he would do nothing as HHS secretary to make it difficult or discourage people from taking vaccines.
Committee chairman Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) declined, saying, “I will personally object and will reject your request. We will treat this witness as we treat all of the other administration witnesses who come before us.”
Wyden went on to say that Congress has an opportunity to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits that lower the cost to premiums. Democrats are ready to pass an extension that stops a dramatic premium spike that forced many families to pay double what they do today, the Senator said. “Instead of finding ways to help American families pay less for health care, Robert Kennedy is focused on his anti-vaccine mission fueled by some kind of complex that the consequences be damned.”
Other opening comments from Wyden included:“Robert Kennedy has elevated conspiracy theorists, crackpots and Grifters, to make life or death decisions about the health care of the American people,” and “Just last week, [Kennedy] threatened doctors that deviated from the new anti-science vaccine guidelines he released that make it harder for pregnant women and children to get the COVID vaccine.”