Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Senate Committee Amid Chaos at CDC

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee Thursday as calls for his resignation—or dismissal—continue to pour in from the American healthcare community. The latest in these appeals came Wednesday as more than 1,000 current and former CDC employees published a letter formally calling for Kennedy’s resignation.

The authors—some of whom remained anonymous out of a “well-founded fear of retaliation and threats to personal safety”—cited several ways in which the embattled secretary “continues to endanger the nation’s health.” These include facilitating the firing of CDC director Susan Monarez, causing the resignations of three other senior CDC officials and the appointment of “political ideologues” such as mRNA skeptics Retsef Levi and Robert Malone to CDC vaccine advisory groups.

The CDC employees’ petition was preceded this week by similar calls from Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and prominent pediatrician Paul Offit, who this week was told his services on the FDA’s vaccine advisory group are no longer needed. Meanwhile, nine former CDC directors and acting directors from both Democratic and Republican administrations stopped just short of a call for Kennedy’s ouster but excoriated Kennedy in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Monday for “endangering every American’s health.”

Monarez’s controversial firing, as well as the restricted approvals last week of Pfizer/BioNTech’s, Moderna’s and Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccines, are sure to be a focus of Thursday’s hearing, which gets underway at 10 am EST. BioSpace will have live coverage throughout the day.

