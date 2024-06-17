SUBSCRIBE
Cirius Therapeutics

NEWS
Deals
Despite Government Shutdown, Kaleido and Cirius File for IPOs
Despite the government shutdown, at least two biotech companies, Kaleido Biosciences and Cirius Therapeutics, have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for initial public offerings (IPO).
January 14, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioMidwest
Data Presented at the 2020 ADA Scientific Sessions Show that Patients Treated with Cirius Therapeutics’ MSDC-0602K Showed Improved Insulin Handling
June 15, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Cirius Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 2b NASH Study Supporting Advancing to Phase 3 Development of MSDC-0602K; Data Accepted for Late Breaker Presentation at The Liver Meeting
November 8, 2019
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Cirius Therapeutics’ Phase 2b Data of MSDC-0602K for the Treatment of NASH Accepted as a Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at The Liver Meeting
October 21, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Business
Cirius Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board
June 12, 2019
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
Interim Data on Cirius Therapeutics’ MSDC-0602K to be Presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions
June 5, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Business
Cirius Therapeutics Adds to Leadership Team
June 3, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Cirius Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 2b Clinical Study of MSDC-0602K at The International Liver Congress 2019
April 12, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Cirius Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Lead Drug Candidate in NASH at The International Liver Congress
March 27, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Business
Cirius Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Elaine D. Sun
December 13, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Cirius Therapeutics Announces Two Posters on MSDC-0602K to be Presented at The Liver Meeting 2018
November 6, 2018
 · 
1 min read
Load More