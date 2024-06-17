SUBSCRIBE
Boragen

NEWS
Pharm Country
Top 10 Stories of the First Half of 2018
It’s hard to believe 2018 is half over. There have been plenty of interesting and important stories in the biopharma space this year. Here’s a look at our top 10 stories so far, counting down from 10 to the number one story.
July 3, 2018
5 min read
Mark Terry
Bio NC
Biotechnology and the Environment: Can Biotech Save the Planet?
Think biotechnology, you probably think cutting-edge development of drugs to treat diseases. Yet in 2007, a U.S. EPA report noted that industrial biotechnology and biobased manufacturing are more efficient, cleaner and make better use of sustainable renewable resources.
June 25, 2018
4 min read
Mark Terry
Business
What You Need to Know About Boragen
Boragen is located in Research Triangle Park in Durham, N.C., and focuses on boron-based development of anti-bacterials and anti-fungicides for the agricultural industry.
December 5, 2017
5 min read
NextGen Bio Class of 2018
Bio NC
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
December 4, 2017
9 min read
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2018
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Dr. Brian Metcalf Joins Distinguished Scientists on Boragen’s Scientific Advisory Board
February 2, 2021
2 min read
Bio NC
National Institutes of Health Awards Boragen $300,500 Grant for Antimalarial Drug Discovery
July 21, 2020
3 min read
Business
Boragen Collaborates with Dole to Develop Boron-based Treatment for Major Banana Disease
May 19, 2020
3 min read
Business
Boragen Collaborates With Leading Universities to Extend the Benefits of Its Boron-based Platform Across Agriculture, Animal Health and Human Health
February 11, 2020
4 min read
Business
Boragen Signs Deal with a Leading Animal Health Company for Discovery and Development of Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment
January 7, 2020
1 min read
Bio NC
Boragen Adds Dr. Mark Zettler to Growing Scientific Advisory Board
December 17, 2019
2 min read
Business
AgTech Accelerator Launches First Investment In Novel Fungicide Company, Boragen, With $10 Million Series A Financing
March 2, 2017
4 min read