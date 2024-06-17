SUBSCRIBE
Karius

Karius sees a world where infectious disease is no longer a major threat to human health. The Karius Test uses genomics and AI to map a patient’s microbial landscape from a single blood sample to enable clinicians to make rapid treatment decisions.

975 Island Drive
Redwood City, CA 94065, US

NEWS
Biotech Bay
Karius Raises $165 Million to Advance Infectious Disease Liquid Biopsy Tech
“This transformative round will allow Karius to help more patients faster, fuel the next wave of clinical studies and accelerate technology innovation,” said Karius’ chief executive officer Mickey Kertesz.
February 24, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioMidwest
Is There a Diagnostic Company to Rise From the Ashes of Theranos?
Companies are filling in the gaps and the entire area of so-called “liquid biopsies” is hot these days, with companies like Guardant Health, Karius, Freenome, Apostle and GRAIL Bio entering the market. With this backdrop, let’s look at some companies working in the same field as the now-defunct Theranos.
January 29, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Karius and Dasa enter into a partnership to introduce the Karius Test into Brazil
The quantitative next-generation sequencing blood test for infectious diseases makes an international impact
November 9, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Investor Enthusiasm About Liquid Biopsies Drives Guardant Health IPO to $1.59 Billion Valuation
Guardant Health went on the Nasdaq yesterday under the symbol GH. Shares climbed almost 70 percent on the first day of trading, selling 12.5 million shares at $19 per share in the initial public offering (IPO).
October 5, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Karius Announces Winners of the 2018 Clinical Investigator Awards
Karius today announced the winners for its 2018 Clinical Investigator Awards for Applied Infectious Disease Genomics.
October 3, 2018
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
As Liquid Biopsies Grow, Who’s Going to Pay?
Ilan Danieli, chief executive officer and co-founder of Precipio, a company with a liquid biopsy technology, took time to talk to BioSpace about the company and the economics of liquid biopsies.
September 19, 2018
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Karius Liquid Biopsy Accurately Detects Invasive Fungal Infections
Some diagnostics testing for infectious diseases can be quite invasive and uncomfortable for a patient. Now though, a new form of test is available that can mitigate the need for those invasive tests.
July 19, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioMidwest
6 Blood Testing Startups Hoping to be The Next Theranos - The Good Version
A look at 6 up and coming blood-testing startups.
January 12, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
FDA
Karius Test® Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to Aid in the Diagnosis of Infectious Disease
May 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Karius Raises $100M Co-Led by Khosla Ventures, 5AM Ventures and Gilde Healthcare, to Expand Access to Advanced Genomic Diagnostics in Infectious Disease, Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
May 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Karius Test® Improves the Diagnosis and Management of Pneumonia in Patients Undergoing Treatment for Blood Cancer
October 10, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Karius Inc. Adds Dr. Norman Sharpless, Former National Cancer Institute Head, and Elizabeth O’Farrell, Eli Lilly Veteran, to its Board of Directors
August 10, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Karius Test®, a Liquid Biopsy for Infectious Diseases, Incorporated into Diagnostics Recommendation in the 2023 Duke-ISCVID Criteria for Infective Endocarditis
August 2, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Karius and eGenesis partner to help accelerate xenotransplantation for patients in need of organ transplants
April 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Karius Prepares for Further Growth with New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer Appointments
December 9, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Karius receives New York State permit for its liquid biopsy test to detect infectious diseases
August 17, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Karius Strengthens Leadership Team, Names Former CDC Exec as Chief Medical Officer
May 27, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Karius Launches Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Diagnostic Value of the Karius Test for Pneumonia in Immunocompromised Patients
August 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
