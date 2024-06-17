Karius
975 Island Drive
Redwood City, CA 94065, US
“This transformative round will allow Karius to help more patients faster, fuel the next wave of clinical studies and accelerate technology innovation,” said Karius’ chief executive officer Mickey Kertesz.
Companies are filling in the gaps and the entire area of so-called “liquid biopsies” is hot these days, with companies like Guardant Health, Karius, Freenome, Apostle and GRAIL Bio entering the market. With this backdrop, let’s look at some companies working in the same field as the now-defunct Theranos.
The quantitative next-generation sequencing blood test for infectious diseases makes an international impact
Guardant Health went on the Nasdaq yesterday under the symbol GH. Shares climbed almost 70 percent on the first day of trading, selling 12.5 million shares at $19 per share in the initial public offering (IPO).
Karius today announced the winners for its 2018 Clinical Investigator Awards for Applied Infectious Disease Genomics.
Ilan Danieli, chief executive officer and co-founder of Precipio, a company with a liquid biopsy technology, took time to talk to BioSpace about the company and the economics of liquid biopsies.
Some diagnostics testing for infectious diseases can be quite invasive and uncomfortable for a patient. Now though, a new form of test is available that can mitigate the need for those invasive tests.
A look at 6 up and coming blood-testing startups.
