Decibel Therapeutics

Regeneron Buys Decibel’s Hearing Loss Gene Therapies in $109M Deal
The acquisition will bring gene therapy company Decibel Therapeutics into Regeneron’s fold after a six-year partnership, targeting different forms of congenital and monogenic hearing loss.
August 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Business
An Overview of Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Conference 2020 Boston
Like almost all conferences this year, Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Conference 2020 is being held virtually.
September 9, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers, Jan. 31
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
January 30, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Ambys, Decibel, Verona, and More
Biotech and pharma companies tap new members of executive leadership teams and boards.
June 27, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Feb. 8
In this week’s edition of Movers and Shakers, biopharma companies tap executives to serve in various leadership roles.
February 7, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Listen up! Researchers Find Key to Regrowing Cells Related to Hearing Loss
Among life on earth, mammals are some of the only creatures that can’t regenerate damaged hearing. Birds, frogs, fish, they all have the ability to regenerate sensory hair cells after they’re damaged.
October 16, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pharma Companies Secure About $250 Million in Financing Today
Venture capitalists are flexing their muscles today with the significant support of pharma and biotech companies.
June 19, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
CEOs Of Decibel And Ovid Urge Peers To ‘Stand Up To Trump’
August 24, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Business
The Next Generation: Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2017
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2017,” which is a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies that launched no earlier than 2014.
January 3, 2017
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
  • NextGen Class of 2017
Deals
Regeneron Completes Acquisition of Decibel Therapeutics, Adding Promising Gene Therapy Programs for Hearing Loss
September 25, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Business
Decibel Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update
August 11, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Deals
Regeneron to Acquire Decibel Therapeutics, Strengthening Gene Therapy and Hearing Loss Programs
August 9, 2023
 · 
16 min read
Genetown
Decibel Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference
June 2, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Decibel Therapeutics to Present DB-020 Phase 1b Clinical Trial Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting
June 1, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Decibel Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Barclays 2023 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy Summit
May 17, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Decibel Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update
May 15, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Policy
Decibel Therapeutics Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) to Initiate Clinical Development of Lead Gene Therapy Candidate DB-OTO
May 12, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting
May 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Decibel Therapeutics Receives European Orphan Drug Designation for Lead Gene Therapy Candidate DB-OTO
March 30, 2023
 · 
5 min read
