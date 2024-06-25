SUBSCRIBE
Synergy Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Bausch Health Companies Inc. in 2019.
Deals
In Stalking Horse Bid, Bausch Health Buys Synergy Pharma’s Assets
Bausch Health Companies is acquiring basically all of Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ assets, including all rights to Trulance (plecanatide), dolcanatide and related intellectual property.
December 12, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Synergy Pharma Struggles Despite Promising Market Opportunities in 2019
After providing an update of its ongoing strategic review, New York-based Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ stock plunged more than 71 percent.
October 26, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
5 Biotechs Awaiting FDA Decisions in January 2018
From 1997 through 2013, there was an average of 27 novel drugs approved in the U.S. per year.
December 28, 2017
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
3 Biotechs With Critical Product Launches in 2018
Biotech companies have a number of pivotal challenges in going from a promising compound to commercially viable products.
December 11, 2017
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Synergy Pharma: A Hidden Gem In The BioPharma Sector
August 16, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Job Trends
50+ Valeant Sales Reps May Have Jumped Ship to Synergy Pharma
February 24, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Synergy Pharma Becomes an Attractive Takeover Target After Drug Wows in Phase III Study
June 17, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Synergy Pharmaceuticals May Be for Sale
March 26, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Deals
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SGYP
April 9, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Sale to Bausch Health
March 6, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Bausch Health Completes Acquisition Of Certain Assets Of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
March 6, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Receives Court Approval for the Sale of Its Assets to Bausch Health
March 1, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Bausch Health to Acquire Certain Assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
February 26, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Confirms Bausch Health as Successful Bidder for Its Business Assets
February 26, 2019
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement for Bausch Health to Acquire Its Business Assets
December 12, 2018
 · 
8 min read
Business
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
November 8, 2018
 · 
13 min read
Business
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Names Dr. Melvin K. Spigelman Chairman
October 31, 2018
 · 
3 min read
