Synergy Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Bausch Health Companies Inc. in 2019.
Bausch Health Companies is acquiring basically all of Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ assets, including all rights to Trulance (plecanatide), dolcanatide and related intellectual property.
After providing an update of its ongoing strategic review, New York-based Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ stock plunged more than 71 percent.
From 1997 through 2013, there was an average of 27 novel drugs approved in the U.S. per year.
Biotech companies have a number of pivotal challenges in going from a promising compound to commercially viable products.
