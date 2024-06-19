Morphic Therapeutic
NEWS
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
Despite meeting the primary endpoint and eliciting endoscopic improvements in ulcerative colitis, Morphic Therapeutic’s investigational pill underwhelmed investors with its stock plummeting.
J&J’s Janssen terminated its integrin research collaboration with Morphic Therapeutics. This follows the June 2022 termination of a partnership with AbbVie.
AbbVie filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval for Qulipta for the preventative treatment of migraine.
Although it was relatively quiet in COVID-19-related clinical trials, there was plenty of other clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
With the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting held late last week, there is plenty of clinical trial news.
The European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 was last weekend and the beginning of the week, which resulted in numerous clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
Two of this week’s biotech startup initial public offerings, BridgeBio and Adaptive Biotechnologies, have market values exceeding the magic $1 billion mark, and have recently launched initial public offerings (IPOs), but also increased their fundraising goals.
Waltham, Mass.-based Morphic Therapeutic and Janssen Biotech, a division of Johnson & Johnson, entered into a collaborative deal to develop novel integrin therapeutics for patients with conditions not adequately addressed by current therapies.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS