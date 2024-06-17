BioCon Limited
A new report by PwC projects that the second half of this year will see a “flurry of deals activity across all areas of the sector.”
Biocon Biologics has acquired its partner Viatris’ biosimilars assets. The transaction is part of an effort to create a global, vertically-integrated biosimilars leader.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for July 13, 2020.
Biocon Ltd,, an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company, announced that it has appointed Mr. M.B. Chinappa as Chief Financial Officer of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India Ltd.
Participating at IDF Congress 2019, Busan, to Engage with Key Stakeholders
Biocon Ltd announced that it has been recognised as the ASIA IP ELITE for the fourth year in a row and its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biologics makes its debut on this prestigious list in 2019 by the IP Business Congress Asia for robust Intellectual Property management and consistent IP value creation.
Reaffirms Biocon’s Capability to Manufacture Biosimilars for Patients in U.S.
Biocon Biologics in-licenses an early-stage biosimilar asset, will undertake development, manufacturing and commercialization under its own label
60,000 sq. ft World-class Integrated R&D Facility at TICEL Bio Park to House 250 scientists
