BioCon Limited

NEWS
Deals
PwC Projects ‘Flurry of Deals’ Across Life Science Industry
A new report by PwC projects that the second half of this year will see a “flurry of deals activity across all areas of the sector.”
June 24, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Biocon Buys Viatris’ Biosimilars in $3.3B Deal Aimed at Market Leadership
Biocon Biologics has acquired its partner Viatris’ biosimilars assets. The transaction is part of an effort to create a global, vertically-integrated biosimilars leader.
February 28, 2022
2 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: July 13
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for July 13, 2020.
July 13, 2020
3 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Biocon Biologics appoints M.B. Chinappa as CFO
Business
Biocon Biologics Appoints M.B. Chinappa as Chief Financial Officer
Biocon Ltd,, an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company, announced that it has appointed Mr. M.B. Chinappa as Chief Financial Officer of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India Ltd.
January 6, 2020
4 min read
Biocon Biologics Takes Forward Its Mission to Unlock UniversalAccess to Insulins Globally
Participating at IDF Congress 2019, Busan, to Engage with Key Stakeholders
December 4, 2019
8 min read
Biocon Features in the Prestigious ASIA IP ELITE List for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Biocon Ltd announced that it has been recognised as the ASIA IP ELITE for the fourth year in a row and its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biologics makes its debut on this prestigious list in 2019 by the IP Business Congress Asia for robust Intellectual Property management and consistent IP value creation.
November 12, 2019
3 min read
Policy
Biocon’s Biologics Drug Products Facility in Bengaluru Receives EIR from U.S. FDA
Reaffirms Biocon’s Capability to Manufacture Biosimilars for Patients in U.S.
November 6, 2019
5 min read
Business
Biocon Biologics & Just - Evotec Biologics Sign Licensing Deal for a Biosimilar Asset
Biocon Biologics in-licenses an early-stage biosimilar asset, will undertake development, manufacturing and commercialization under its own label
October 15, 2019
8 min read
Deals
Biocon Biologics Expands its R&D Footprint Through Acquisition
60,000 sq. ft World-class Integrated R&D Facility at TICEL Bio Park to House 250 scientists
September 25, 2019
5 min read
IN THE PRESS
Pharm Country
Mylan and Biocon Biologics Announce Launch of Semglee™ (insulin glargine injection) in the U.S. to Expand Access for Patients Living with Diabetes
August 31, 2020
15 min read
Biotech Beach
Clinical Trial Shows Itolizumab Reduces Mortality in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
July 13, 2020
7 min read
Mylan and Biocon to Present Final Overall Survival Data for Ogivri™ (trastuzumab-dkst), a biosimilar to Herceptin®, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 15, 2019
8 min read
Policy
Mylan and Biocon Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogivri®, Biosimilar Trastuzumab
October 19, 2018
8 min read
FDA
U.S. FDA Approves Mylan and Biocon’s Fulphila™ (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), the First Biosimilar to Neulasta®
June 4, 2018
11 min read
Mylan and Biocon to Present New Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Reinforcing the Efficacy, Safety and Immunogenicity of Ogivri™, the first biosimilar for Herceptin® approved by FDA
June 1, 2018
6 min read
Policy
Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine
March 27, 2018
5 min read
Policy
Mylan and Biocon Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Semglee, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine
January 29, 2018
7 min read
Business
Sandoz Announces Exclusive Global Collaboration With Biocon on Next-Generation Biosimilars
January 18, 2018
6 min read
FDA
U.S. FDA Approves Mylan and Biocon’s Ogivri, the First Biosimilar for Trastuzumab, for the Treatment of HER2-Positive Breast and Gastric Cancers
December 1, 2017
12 min read
