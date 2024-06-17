SUBSCRIBE
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Regeneron in 2022.
Pictured: Regeneron headquarters in Tarrytown, N.Y.
Business
Regeneron Overcomes Loss of COVID Antibody to Post Positive First Quarter
Despite the loss of its COVID-19 antibody, REGEN-COV, earlier this year, Regeneron posted a positive first quarter driven primarily by sales of Dupixent and Eylea.
May 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Business
Regeneron Augments I-O Portfolio with Checkmate, Partners with SpringWorks on Multiple Myeloma
Regeneron announced it has acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics to treat multiple myeloma.
April 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Biopharma Companies Line Up Presentations Ahead of AACR Oncology Conference
Biopharma companies are preparing to unveil new data for various oncology programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans next month.
March 9, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 11
Well into the new year, biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
February 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images
Biotech Bay
J.P. Morgan Goes Virtual as Key Companies Back Out
Many big companies, including Amgen, Moderna, Roche and Novartis, had already decided not to attend in-person and the sentiment was leaning that way.
December 15, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
January 7, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Genetown
Tunable CAR-T Therapies: A New Generation of Small, Molecule-Controlled Therapies
What if you could more precisely control CAR-T cells using FDA-approved small molecules to enhance their activity against solid tumors? That’s exactly what Obsidian Therapeutics is aiming to do.
July 29, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke
Drug Development
AACR Meeting Brief: H3 Biomedicine, Checkmate, Deciphera and More
The following is a roundup of presentations and findings from multiple companies participating in the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Chicago.
April 17, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Harmony Biosciences Gains U.S. Rights to Pitolisant, Raises $270 Million
Business
Checkmate Notches $27 Million and Taps Ex-FORUM Pharma Exec as COO
June 16, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Regeneron Completes Acquisition of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
May 31, 2022
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Presents Preliminary Data from Clinical Trial of Vidutolimod at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 26, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Business
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 12, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Deals
Regeneron to Acquire Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Its Investigational Immune Activator for Potential Use in Multiple Tumor Types
April 19, 2022
 · 
14 min read
Business
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 29, 2022
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
March 8, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Bash as President and CEO
February 9, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Business
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Industry Leader Jon Wigginton, M.D. to its Board of Directors
January 31, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
January 3, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Joy Yan, M.D., Ph.D. Nilesh Kumar, Ph.D. departs Board of Directors upon transition to new role at Wellington Management
December 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
