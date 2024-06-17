Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Regeneron in 2022.
Despite the loss of its COVID-19 antibody, REGEN-COV, earlier this year, Regeneron posted a positive first quarter driven primarily by sales of Dupixent and Eylea.
Regeneron announced it has acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics to treat multiple myeloma.
Biopharma companies are preparing to unveil new data for various oncology programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans next month.
Well into the new year, biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Many big companies, including Amgen, Moderna, Roche and Novartis, had already decided not to attend in-person and the sentiment was leaning that way.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
What if you could more precisely control CAR-T cells using FDA-approved small molecules to enhance their activity against solid tumors? That’s exactly what Obsidian Therapeutics is aiming to do.
The following is a roundup of presentations and findings from multiple companies participating in the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Chicago.
IN THE PRESS