IN THE PRESS
BioCapital
Equifund CFP Issuer Biopact CT Announces Major Partnership with Leading Biotechnology Company
August 6, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
Biopact Cellular Transport Launches Equity Crowdfunding Offering on Equifund CFP
February 27, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Biopact’s MGMR Drug Delivery Technology Succeeds In Mitigating Side Effects Of Doxorubicin While Retaining Anti-Cancer Efficacy In Lymphoma And Metastasis Mouse Models
June 15, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Business
Biopact’s Co-Founder Resumes Role As Chief Executive Officer
May 10, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Biopact’s MGMR Drug Delivery Technology Succeeds In Transporting Cell Impermeable Peptides Across Cell Membrane Triggering 100% Cancer Cell Death
March 10, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Biopact Announces Maximum Tolerated Dose Study Results For Its Medical Grade Molecular Rebar (MGMR) Nanotechnology
May 11, 2016
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Biopact Receives 2016 Innovation Technology Award For Its MGMR Nano-Drug Delivery Technology
January 29, 2016
 · 
1 min read
