BioMidwest
Michigan Biosciences Organization - MichBio Panelists: Breaking Into Medical Device Field Has Advantages And Pitfalls For Manufactures
November 5, 2009
 · 
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
Business
Uma Sharma, PhD of MMS Holdings and Ron Perry of Emergent BioSolutions Join MichBio Board of Directors
August 18, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
Biodefense Readiness and Emerging Research on COVID-19 Treatments Discussed With Legislative Offices and Bio-Industry Leadership
March 31, 2020
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
MichBio Announces Inaugural “Michigan Medical Device Summit” with Keynote Speaker Dr. Jeffrey Shuren of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration
April 1, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Policy
MichBio Applauds the Fostering Innovation Act, A Bipartisan Bill Offering Continued Support to Emerging Bio Industry Companies
February 14, 2019
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
MichBio To Present Inaugural Michigan Bioscience Pantheon Award to Ten Inductees at Expo
October 15, 2018
 · 
7 min read
Policy
MichBio Applauds House Vote Repealing Medical Device Tax
July 25, 2018
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Academic Drug Discovery In Michigan Symposium Presented By MichBio And University Research Corridor
September 15, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Business
MichBio Announces Foley Hoag, LLP Partnership With Launch Of Open Office Consults At MLSIC
March 21, 2017
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
MichBio Responds To Flawed University of Michigan Research Study On Biofuels And Greenhouse Gas Emissions
August 26, 2016
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
MichBio Release: Michigan’s Bio-Industry Sees Gains In Several Key Sectors And Success Indices
June 8, 2016
 · 
5 min read
JOBS