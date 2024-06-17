CymaBay Therapeutics
NEWS
Seladelpar, which Gilead acquired when it bought CymaBay in February for $4.3 billion, showed positive results for reducing pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis patients and reducing inflammation.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Mergers and acquisitions are trending upward as Novo Nordisk, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson kick off the year with big deals. AI and other scientific advances will likely be the focus of M&As yet to come.
Gilead Sciences announced Monday it will purchase CymaBay Therapeutics and its investigational treatment seladelpar for primary biliary cholangitis, a type of liver disease that causes bile-duct damage.
Analysts said CymaBay’s seladelpar is emerging as the “therapy of choice in the second-line setting” and “could impact the treatment landscape” across a spectrum of primary biliary cholangitis patients.
The executive shuffle continues across the biopharma industry as companies shore up leadership needs with these Movers & Shakers.
With Monkeypox, COVID-19, Long COVID symptoms and persistent diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, the world is dealing with a lot right now. Here’s a look at the latest in clinical trial news.
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, in part because of presentations coming out of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) meeting. Here’s a look.
The holds were lifted by the FDA in July of 2020, but the company’s timeline had been severely set back by the miscalculation.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS