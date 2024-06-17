SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

CymaBay Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Gilead corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Gilead Touts Phase III Results for Liver Disease Drug Ahead of PDUFA Date
Seladelpar, which Gilead acquired when it bought CymaBay in February for $4.3 billion, showed positive results for reducing pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis patients and reducing inflammation.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: A collage of M&A elements/ Nicole Bean f
Deals
Opinion: 2024 Will Be a Buyers’ Market in Biopharma. It Already Is.
Mergers and acquisitions are trending upward as Novo Nordisk, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson kick off the year with big deals. AI and other scientific advances will likely be the focus of M&As yet to come.
February 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Michael J. Lerner
Pictured: Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley/
Deals
Gilead to Buy CymaBay, Lead Liver Disease Asset Seladelpar for $4.3B
Gilead Sciences announced Monday it will purchase CymaBay Therapeutics and its investigational treatment seladelpar for primary biliary cholangitis, a type of liver disease that causes bile-duct damage.
February 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration of a human body with the liver highlighted
Drug Development
CymaBay’s Liver Disease Candidate Hits Phase III Primary, Secondary Endpoints
Analysts said CymaBay’s seladelpar is emerging as the “therapy of choice in the second-line setting” and “could impact the treatment landscape” across a spectrum of primary biliary cholangitis patients.
September 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Business
Movers & Shakers: Ambrx, ADC Therapeutics, ImmunoGen and More get New C-Suites
The executive shuffle continues across the biopharma industry as companies shore up leadership needs with these Movers & Shakers.
November 3, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: New Monkeypox Trial, Another COVID-19 Antiviral & WCLC
With Monkeypox, COVID-19, Long COVID symptoms and persistent diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, the world is dealing with a lot right now. Here’s a look at the latest in clinical trial news.
August 5, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Medical workers doing analysis in laboratory during corona virus outbreak- Science and healthcare concept
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: COVID-19, AAN, ACC
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, in part because of presentations coming out of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) meeting. Here’s a look.
April 8, 2022
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
After Setbacks, CymaBay Pushes Forward with Potential Liver Disease Treatment
The holds were lifted by the FDA in July of 2020, but the company’s timeline had been severely set back by the miscalculation.
December 8, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Policy
CymaBay Announces European Medicines Agency Accepts for Review the Marketing Authorization Application for Seladelpar for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
March 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
CymaBay Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
February 28, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Drug Development
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Positive Phase 3 RESPONSE Data of CymaBay’s Seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
February 21, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
CymaBay Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 20, 2024
February 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
CymaBay Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review for Seladelpar for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
February 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Gilead Sciences Expands Liver Portfolio With Acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics
February 12, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
January 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
CymaBay Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Jan 16, 2024
January 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
New Published Data Demonstrates Correlation Between Itch Cytokine Interleukin-31 Reduction and Pruritis Improvement in Primary Biliary Cholangitis in Phase 3 Post-Hoc Analysis of CymaBay’s Seladelpar
January 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2024
January 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More