Taiho Oncology
NEWS
The regulator Wednesday approved expanding Lonsurf’s label for previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer, authorizing a combination regimen with Roche’s bevacizumab.
Servier and Taiho Oncology announced Tuesday that Lonsurf in combination with bevacizumab improved overall survival rates in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
The FDA had a fairly quiet week, approving drugs, providing clearance, greenlighting clinical trials, and other regulatory activities for Alnylam, Eli Lilly, Cytokinetics, and more.
The European Society of Medical Oncology was in full swing this weekend as multiple companies showed off mid- and late-stage assets that could change the way some patients are treated for their cancer. This morning, BioSpace takes a look at some of the announcements.
Let’s take a look at who made a splash in the pharma and biotech world the past week.
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