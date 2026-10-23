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Taiho Oncology

NEWS
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
FDA Clears Taiho’s Lonsurf in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Ahead of Takeda, Hutchmed
The regulator Wednesday approved expanding Lonsurf’s label for previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer, authorizing a combination regimen with Roche’s bevacizumab.
August 3, 2023
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Servier, Taiho Oncology Prep to Submit Cancer Drug Combo to FDA
Servier and Taiho Oncology announced Tuesday that Lonsurf in combination with bevacizumab improved overall survival rates in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
January 18, 2023
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1 min read
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Hayley Shasteen
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Review: Alnylam, Cytokinetics, Eli Lilly and More
The FDA had a fairly quiet week, approving drugs, providing clearance, greenlighting clinical trials, and other regulatory activities for Alnylam, Eli Lilly, Cytokinetics, and more.
October 7, 2022
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3 min read
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Mark Terry
Drug Development
Here’s What Happened at ESMO 2018 This Weekend: Novartis, Pfizer, and More
The European Society of Medical Oncology was in full swing this weekend as multiple companies showed off mid- and late-stage assets that could change the way some patients are treated for their cancer. This morning, BioSpace takes a look at some of the announcements.
October 22, 2018
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5 min read
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Alex Keown
Business
Movers and Shakers for Sept. 10
Let’s take a look at who made a splash in the pharma and biotech world the past week.
September 7, 2018
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5 min read
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Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Zipalertinib Demonstrates Clinically Meaningful Intracranial Antitumor Activity in Patients with NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion or Uncommon EGFR Mutations and Active CNS Metastases
October 19, 2026
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10 min read
Press Releases
Taiho Oncology and Taiho Pharmaceutical Announce Positive Topline Results in Phase 3 AZTOUND Trial Evaluating Oral Azacitidine and Cedazuridine in Myelodysplastic Syndromes or Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia
October 1, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates 6-Month Median Progression-Free Survival Benefit in REZILIENT3 Phase 3 Trial in First-Line EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
September 13, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy First-Line Phase 3 REZILIENT3 Trial Data Selected for Presidential Symposium Presentation at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer
August 19, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival in Planned Interim Analysis of Phase 3 REZILIENT3 Trial in First-Line EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
August 13, 2026
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9 min read
Press Releases
Araris Biotech AG and Taiho Oncology Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 Trial of ARC-02, a Novel ADC for the Treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
June 24, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Taiho Oncology Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of First All-Oral Regimen in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
June 4, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Taiho Oncology, Taiho Pharmaceutical and Araris Biotech AG Advance ADC ARC-02 into Phase 1 Clinical Development
April 28, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Taiho Oncology Appoints Peter Melnyk as President & Chief Executive Officer
January 29, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Peter Melnyk Joins Taiho Oncology as President & Chief Operating Officer
January 21, 2026
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2 min read
JOBS