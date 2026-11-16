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Integrated BioTherapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Integral Molecular and Integrated BioTherapeutics Collaborate to Engineer Broadly Protective Ebolavirus Vaccines
November 2, 2021
·
2 min read
Business
ImmunoPrecise Collaborates with the NIH and Integrated Biotherapeutics to Study the Structural Details of Antibodies with Therapeutic Potential to Treat or Prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
June 4, 2020
·
6 min read
BioCapital
IBBR Collaborates with Integrated BioTherapeutics to Advance a Novel Approach to Treating Infectious Disease
August 14, 2019
·
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Abzena Announces 20m$ Investment into Expansion of Integrated Biotherapeutics Offering (Biologics Drug Substance and ADC) and Makes Key Executive Appointment
November 6, 2018
·
2 min read
BioCapital
Integrated Biotherapeutics Partners With CARB-X the First Toxoid Based Multivalent Vaccine for Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus
November 1, 2017
·
3 min read
Business
Integrated BioTherapeutics, In Collaboration With The Scripps Research Institute, Receives NIH Funding To Develop A Rationally Designed Pan-Ebolavirus Vaccine
August 2, 2017
·
5 min read
BioCapital
Integrated BioTherapeutics Release: Immunization Elicited Antibody Shows Universal Protection Against Multiple Ebolaviruses
May 18, 2017
·
8 min read
Business
Integral Molecular, Inc. And Integrated BioTherapeutics Initiate Collaboration For Virus Vaccine Discovery
March 3, 2017
·
4 min read
Business
Integrated BioTherapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement With Emergent BioSolutions For Development Of Equine Immunoglobulin Therapeutics For Filovirus Infections
November 15, 2016
·
3 min read
Business
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Partners With Integrated BioTherapeutics To Develop Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Tests For Ebola And Febrile Illness
October 27, 2014
·
5 min read
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