Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Pfizer in March 2022.
Drug Development
Oscars Slap Shines New Spotlight on Alopecia Areata
Despite being represented in clinical research, no solutions have been found to circumvent the effects of Alopecia areata. However, there may be hope.
March 30, 2022
Jazmine Colatriano M.S.
Drug Development
Aristea is Rehoming Proven Molecules for Rare Inflammatory Diseases
The San Diego-based immunology company is locating and developing molecules where the mechanism of action has either been proven or makes sense.
January 23, 2022
Heather McKenzie
Biotech Bay
Predicting the Life Sciences Investment Market in 2022
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
January 5, 2022
Heather McKenzie
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Deals
Pfizer Augments Inflammation and Immunology Business with $6.7 Billion Buy
Arena Pharmaceuticals’ share price nearly doubled in premarket trading after Pfizer announced it was acquiring the company and its diverse portfolio of developmental and clinical assets.
December 13, 2021
Alex Keown
Business
Investment Banking Prowess Paved Jennifer Jarrett’s Path to Arcus Biosciences
“I hope to thread the needle between pricing responsibly and achieving profitability,” Jarrett said.
November 21, 2021
Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 23
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
July 22, 2021
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Arena Reconsiders Strategy as CB2 Agonist Misses Primary Endpoint in Phase II
Gastrointestinal and autoimmune company Arena Pharmaceuticals announced mixed topline results for the Phase IIb trial of its oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist olorinab.
March 3, 2021
Mark Zipkin
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 19
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
February 18, 2021
Alex Keown
Business
End of Year, Change of Careers - Arena and Genentech Switch Up Execs
Although biopharma executives leave for many reasons and at any time, there is a tendency to make shifts toward the end of the year. Today there were two high-profile announcements to start off the month of December.
December 1, 2020
Mark Terry
Deals
Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals
March 11, 2022
Business
Arena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Key Program Updates
February 23, 2022
BioMidwest
Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Feb 17, 2022
February 17, 2022
Business
Arena Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on February 23
February 9, 2022
BioMidwest
Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Jan 18, 2022
January 18, 2022
BioMidwest
Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Dec 21, 2021
December 21, 2021
Deals
Pfizer to Acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals
December 13, 2021
Drug Development
Arena Pharmaceuticals Achieves Target Enrollment for Etrasimod CULTIVATE Study A
November 19, 2021
BioMidwest
Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Nov 16, 2021
November 16, 2021
Business
Arena Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Key Program Updates
November 4, 2021
