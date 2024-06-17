Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NEWS
Arena Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Pfizer in March 2022.
Despite being represented in clinical research, no solutions have been found to circumvent the effects of Alopecia areata. However, there may be hope.
The San Diego-based immunology company is locating and developing molecules where the mechanism of action has either been proven or makes sense.
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
Arena Pharmaceuticals’ share price nearly doubled in premarket trading after Pfizer announced it was acquiring the company and its diverse portfolio of developmental and clinical assets.
“I hope to thread the needle between pricing responsibly and achieving profitability,” Jarrett said.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Gastrointestinal and autoimmune company Arena Pharmaceuticals announced mixed topline results for the Phase IIb trial of its oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist olorinab.
Although biopharma executives leave for many reasons and at any time, there is a tendency to make shifts toward the end of the year. Today there were two high-profile announcements to start off the month of December.
