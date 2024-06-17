Juno Therapeutics
NEWS
Yao has more than 15 years of experience in the cell and gene therapy fields. He also established and directed the Cell Therapy R&D business unit, with a focus on CAR-T development.
With a busy August on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s schedule, this week is no exception. Here’s a look at some of what’s on the agency’s calendar.
A recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and CBRE Research identified Seattle—which happens to be the BioSpace Bio Forest Hotbed—as the fastest-growing life science market in the top 10 from 2014 to 2017, with a greater than 17-percent growth.
Janssen Pharmaceutical, a Johnson & Johnson company, along with Legend Biotech, reported results from their LEGEND-2 Phase I/II clinical trial of CAR-T therapy LCAR-B38M. The therapeutic was being investigated in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma.
Every year, BioSpace analyzes the biotech industry, looking for the hot new biotech startups to watch. Here’s a look at the top 3 companies from the Top 30 Life Science Startups to Watch in the U.S. from 2015.
This year has been a strong one for biotech initial public offerings (IPO). According to the Wall Street Journal, as of mid-October, 55 biotech companies had raised $5.75 billion.
Who mixed things up in the biotech world this past week? Pfizer announces its leadership team, Rheos gets a new COO, and board of directors updates from multiple biopharma companies.
Brii Biosciences is one of many China-based companies that are heavily investing in U.S. biotech and pharmaceutical companies to support the development of programs that could come back to China for approval.
Allogene Therapeutics began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange today under the ALLO ticker. The price was at the top of its range, $18 per share. The company plans to raise $288 million with the sale of about 16 million shares.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS