Juno Therapeutics

Allogene Overland Biopharm Taps Cell Therapy Veteran Yao as CEO
Yao has more than 15 years of experience in the cell and gene therapy fields. He also established and directed the Cell Therapy R&D business unit, with a focus on CAR-T development.
June 21, 2021
2 min read
Alex Keown
FDA Action Alert: Bristol Myers Squibb/Juno, Seattle Genetics, BioMarin and Tricida
With a busy August on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s schedule, this week is no exception. Here’s a look at some of what’s on the agency’s calendar.
August 14, 2020
4 min read
Mark Terry
BioForest Hotbed: The Fastest-Growing Life Science Market
A recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and CBRE Research identified Seattle—which happens to be the BioSpace Bio Forest Hotbed—as the fastest-growing life science market in the top 10 from 2014 to 2017, with a greater than 17-percent growth.
March 13, 2019
5 min read
Mark Terry
ASH’s Hot Ticket: BCMA-Targeted CAR-T for B-cell Cancers
Janssen Pharmaceutical, a Johnson & Johnson company, along with Legend Biotech, reported results from their LEGEND-2 Phase I/II clinical trial of CAR-T therapy LCAR-B38M. The therapeutic was being investigated in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma.
December 4, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
Where Are They Now? Top 3 Biotech Startups From NextGen Bio Class of 2015
Every year, BioSpace analyzes the biotech industry, looking for the hot new biotech startups to watch. Here’s a look at the top 3 companies from the Top 30 Life Science Startups to Watch in the U.S. from 2015.
November 28, 2018
4 min read
Mark Terry
Comparing This Year’s Big Biotech IPOs to Previous Years
This year has been a strong one for biotech initial public offerings (IPO). According to the Wall Street Journal, as of mid-October, 55 biotech companies had raised $5.75 billion.
November 1, 2018
4 min read
Mark Terry
BioSpace Movers and Shakers for Oct. 15
Who mixed things up in the biotech world this past week? Pfizer announces its leadership team, Rheos gets a new COO, and board of directors updates from multiple biopharma companies.
October 15, 2018
5 min read
Alex Keown
Chinese Pharma Companies Continue to Shake Hands With Western Partners
Brii Biosciences is one of many China-based companies that are heavily investing in U.S. biotech and pharmaceutical companies to support the development of programs that could come back to China for approval.
October 11, 2018
3 min read
Alex Keown
Focused on Off-The-Shelf CAR-T, Allogene Therapeutics Hits the Nasdaq at $18 per Share
Allogene Therapeutics began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange today under the ALLO ticker. The price was at the top of its range, $18 per share. The company plans to raise $288 million with the sale of about 16 million shares.
October 11, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
Deals
Celgene Completes Acquisition of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership in Cellular Immunotherapy
March 6, 2018
2 min read
Deals
Celgene Announces Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for Shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
March 5, 2018
3 min read
Deals
Celgene Corporation Commences Tender Offer for Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
February 2, 2018
5 min read
Business
Juno Taps Former Genentech Exec as CIO
January 5, 2018
5 min read
Business
Juno, Thermo Fisher Ink CAR T Manufacturing Partnership
December 20, 2017
4 min read
BioForest
Juno Therapeutics Highlights Data and Presentations Supporting Best-in-Class Strategy for JCAR017 at ASH
December 12, 2017
12 min read
Pharm Country
Juno Therapeutics and Celgene Corporation Release Additional Data From TRANSCEND Trial of JCAR017 in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
December 11, 2017
9 min read
BioForest
Juno Therapeutics Highlights Key Translational Insights With JCAR017 in Patients With DLBCL
December 9, 2017
6 min read
Business
Juno Therapeutics Signs Licensing Agreements With Lilly, OncoTracker, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to Advance Its BCMA-Directed Engineered T Cell Program in Multiple Myeloma With Gamma Secretase Inhibition
December 6, 2017
6 min read
Business
Juno Therapeutics Appoints Ann L. Lee as Executive Vice President of Technical Operations and Patrick Y. Yang as Executive Vice President, Senior Advisor to the CEO
November 27, 2017
7 min read
