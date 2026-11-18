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PCI Pharma Services
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
PCI Pharma Services to Acquire US-based Aseptic Fill-Finish CDMO Ajinomoto Althea
April 24, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
PCI Pharma Services Invests Over $365 Million in EU, US Facilities for Clinical and Commercial Supply of Advanced Drug Delivery and Drug-Device Combination Products
September 24, 2024
·
5 min read
Pharm Country
PCI Pharma Services Announces New Sterile Fill-Finish Capabilities Now Available in Melbourne and San Diego
April 18, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
PCI Pharma Services Selects Thoughtworks for Digital Platform Transformation with Agile Approach
July 11, 2022
·
4 min read
Pharm Country
Following LSNE Acquisition, PCI Pharma Services Continues to Expand Sterile Fill-Finish Expertise with State-of-the-Art Equipment
February 2, 2022
·
4 min read
Pharm Country
PCI Pharma Services Announces First-of-Its-Kind Clinical Center of Excellence in Boston Area
November 3, 2021
·
3 min read
Business
John Cullivan Joins PCI Pharma Services as Chief Corporate Development Officer
May 25, 2021
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
PCI Pharma Broadens Clinical Trial Service Offerings at Berlin Facility, Bringing Worldwide Access to Clients in the European Union
March 16, 2021
·
4 min read
Business
Tom De Weerdt Joins PCI Pharma Services as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Former CFO Serge Dupuis Retiring
March 2, 2021
·
3 min read
Deals
PCI Pharma Services Announces the Closing of the Majority Stake Acquisition by Kohlberg and Mubadala
December 1, 2020
·
4 min read
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