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Veranex
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IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Veranex Appoints Jose Pablo Morales, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, Strengthening Leadership in MedTech Innovation
November 11, 2025
·
2 min read
Deals
Veranex Acquires Leading Preclinical Services Provider T3 Labs
December 13, 2023
·
3 min read
Deals
Veranex Acquires Fusion Biotec to Continue Accelerating MedTech Diagnostic Solutions
December 13, 2022
·
3 min read
Deals
Veranex Acquires Devicia and Clarvin, Expanding Regulatory, Quality, and Clinical Expertise for IVD and Medical Devices
October 11, 2022
·
3 min read
Deals
Veranex Expands European MedTech Capabilities With Acquisition of Medidee
September 20, 2022
·
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Veranex Accelerating Clinical Trials with Veeva Vault CDMS
August 30, 2022
·
3 min read
Deals
Veranex Announces Acquisition of IMMR
October 12, 2021
·
3 min read
Deals
Veranex Announces Acquisition of Experien Group
August 3, 2021
·
2 min read