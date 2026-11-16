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Elixirgen Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Nippon Shinyaku and Elixirgen Therapeutics Enter Option Agreement for Development and Commercialization of EXG-7001 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
June 26, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Elixirgen Therapeutics and Nippon Shinyaku Enter into an Option Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of EXG-7001 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
June 26, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Elixirgen Therapeutics Publishes Early Results Showing Telomere Elongation in First Gene Therapy Trial for Telomere Biology Disorders
February 25, 2025
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5 min read
Press Releases
Elixirgen Therapeutics Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for EXG-34217 for Treatment of Telomere Biology Disorders
February 21, 2025
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2 min read
Press Releases
Elixirgen Therapeutics Granted FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for EXG-34217 for Treatment of Telomere Biology Disorders
February 14, 2025
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2 min read
Press Releases
Elixirgen Therapeutics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for EXG-34217 in Dyskeratosis Congenita and Related Telomere Biology Disorders
September 26, 2024
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2 min read
BioCapital
Elixirgen Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data with Bobcat mRNATM Technology in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the 2024 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference
March 4, 2024
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2 min read
Drug Development
Elixirgen Therapeutics Announces Promising Phase 1/2 Data on EXG-5003, a Controllable Self-Replicating RNA (c-srRNA) Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2
October 16, 2023
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4 min read
BioCapital
Elixirgen Therapeutics Enters Memorandum of Understanding with Hitachi Global Life Solutions for the Development of Micro GMP Suites for Cell Therapy Administration
January 26, 2023
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2 min read
BioCapital
Elixirgen Therapeutics to Attend the 2023 Biotech Showcase Conference
January 4, 2023
·
1 min read
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