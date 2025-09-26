SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
AI Proteins to Present Key Advances in Miniprotein Therapeutics Development at PEGS Boston 2025
May 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AI Proteins CEO Chris Bahl to Speak at TED Main Stage on Next-Generation Miniprotein Therapeutics
April 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AI Proteins Enters into Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of Missouri on Radioligand Therapy
January 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AI Proteins Appoints Founder Dr. Chris Bahl as Chief Executive Officer; Company to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025 during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week
January 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AI Proteins Announces Research Collaboration and Option Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for Miniprotein-Based Therapeutics Valued up to $400M
December 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
AI Proteins Strengthens its Leadership Team with the Addition of Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Michael D. Krepps as Head of Corporate Strategy
June 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Vivtex and AI Proteins Enter Strategic R&D Collaboration to Develop Novel, Oral Biologic Therapies for Inflammatory Diseases
January 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
AI Proteins Announces the Appointment of Dr. Robert Stein to its Scientific Advisory Board
October 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
AI Proteins Announces the Formation of a Scientific Advisory Board Made up of Experts in Biotech and FDA Drug Approval
May 31, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
AI Proteins Secures $18.2 Million Seed Round to Pioneer High-Throughput Platform for Advanced Miniprotein Therapeutics
November 3, 2022
 · 
4 min read
